Kate Middleton ‘could not understand why Harry had never met’ Thomas Markle before proposing to Meghan

A Royal watcher has claimed that Kate Middleton was worried that Prince Harry never met Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, before he proposed to and married Meghan.

Royal writer Ingrid Seward claimed that Kate worried about Meghan’s relationship with her father and other relatives, according to the Scottish Sun.

She was also concerned that Harry broke protocol by never asking Thomas Markle for permission to marry his daughter.

While Kate and William had an on-and-off relationship that lasted a decade before they got engaged, Harry and Meghan had a whirlwind romance, according to Monsters & Critics.

They met on a blind date arranged by a mutual friend in July 2016 and got engaged months later in November 2017.

They got married in May 2018 at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Harry did not ask for Thomas Markle’s permission to marry Meghan

Prince Harry reportedly never contacted Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, to ask for his daughter’s hand in marriage, and he never met his father-in-law before their wedding.

Thomas Markle also did not attend their wedding on May 19, 2019.

According to Seward, it was very unusual for a Royal suitor to never meet his father-in-law before the wedding.

Kate ‘voiced concerns’ about Harry’s disregard for tradition

Seward said that Kate “voiced concerned” about Harry’s disregard for longstanding tradition regarding his relationship with Meghan, according to Express.

She reportedly voiced concern after the Sussexes spent Christmas with her and Prince William at their Anmer Hall Home in Norfolk. The Sussexes spent Christmas with the Cambridges shortly after their engagement.

Although the Duchess of Cambridge publicly showed support for the couple, she privately asked why Harry never tried to contact or meet his future father-in-law before their wedding.

“[Kate] could not understand why Harry had never met his future father-in-law,” Seward said, according to The Scottish Sun.

She also could not understand why “Meghan… appeared embarrassed about her family and unwilling to speak about them apart from her mother.”

Kate and Meghan’s relationship got off on the wrong foot

Monsters & Critics reported that royal watcher Daniela Elser claimed that Kate and Meghan’s relationship started on the wrong foot because the Duchess of Cambridge felt intimidated by Meghan who had established a successful professional career in acting before she married Prince Harry.

Kate “felt threatened by Meghan’s extensive CV,” Elser said in an article published on Australia’s News.com.

Royal author Tom Quinn also said that Markle’s grievance with Kate and Prince William dated back to when she and Harry lived in Nottingham Cottage, a small house compared with the Cambridges’ large four-story Apartment 1A on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

Their relationship was reportedly further soured in 2017 when Markle “pulled out of Pippa Middleton’s high-profile wedding at the last minute.”

William advised Harry not to rush his relationship with Meghan

William also appeared to have shared his wife’s reservations about Harry and Meghan’s relationship.

Royal biographer Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claimed in their book Finding Freedom that the Duke of Cambridge warned Harry not to rush his relationship with Meghan. He advised Harry to slow things down and get a chance to know Meghan better before marrying her.

William later regretted the conservation because Harry found her brother’s comments offensive and snobbish.

Royal experts believe the conversation led to the rift between the brothers.