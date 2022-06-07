Kate Middleton comments on Prince Louis’ behavior at Platinum Jubilee

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s son Prince Louis stole the show during the Platinum Jubilee. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

Kate Middleton, 40, has commented on her son Prince Louis‘ behavior at the Platinum Jubilee.

Last weekend, the Royal family celebrated the Queen‘s 70 years on the throne. The four-day weekend for Brits was filled with many events, including the Trooping the Colour, a thanksgiving service, a concert, and a pageant.

However, it’s fair to say a little prince stole the show during the celebrations.

Prince Louis stole the show during the Queen’s Jubilee

On Thursday’s Trooping the Colour, Prince George was seen covering his ears on the Buckingham Palace balcony as the RAF flypast took place.

The prince was also spotted covering his mother’s mouth at the Jubilee Pageant.

Taking to their official Instagram page, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote: “What a fantastic weekend of celebrations. Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special.

“Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership. From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CedqWDfNVrz/?hl=en

They added: “We all had an incredible time, especially Louis… W & C.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The post showcased several snaps of the Cambridges during the Jubilee weekend.

Apart from Prince Louis, Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, are the parents of Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Prince Louis is Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest child. Pic credit: @kensingtonroyal/Instagram

Prince William paid tribute to the Queen at the Jubilee concert

During the Jubilee concert, Prince William took to the stage to pay tribute to his grandmother.

He said: “It’s my firm hope that my grandmother’s words are as true in seventy years’ time as they are tonight that as nations we come together in common cause, because then there is always room for hope.”

Prince William said he’s “so proud” of his father and grandfather. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

The future King also spoke about his father, Prince Charles, and late grandfather, Prince Philip.

“I’m so proud that my grandfather and my father have been part of those efforts,” Prince William said. “While no one’s grandmother thanks them for talking about their age, my own grandmother has been alive for nearly a century. In that time, mankind has benefited from unimaginable technological developments and scientific breakthroughs.

“And although those breakthroughs have increased our awareness of the impact humans have on our world, our planet has become more fragile. Today, in 2022—as The Queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee—the pressing need to protect and restore our planet has never been more urgent.”

Closing the speech, the Duke of Cambridge said: “Tonight has been full of such optimism and joy— and there is hope. Together, if we harness the very best of humankind, and restore our planet, we will protect it for our children, for our grandchildren, and for future generations to come.”