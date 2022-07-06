Kate Middleton and Prince William hit Wimbledon in matching outfits as she blows a kiss

Kate Middleton and Prince William attended Wimbledon in matching outfits. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

Kate Middleton and Prince William enjoyed some couple time together away from their children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

The loved-up pair were seen enjoying their first Wimbledon match of the season between Cameron Norrie and Belgium’s David Goffin on No. 1 court.

Kate Middleton wore a blue and white polka dot dress at Wimbledon

Kate got into the summer spirit, wearing a blue and white polka-dot dress with puffed sleeves and a belted waist by Alessandra Rich that featured a little purple bow in the corner of her chest. She accessorized with white heeled sandals and a Mulberry handbag.

Kate’s $2500 dress has been seen before at a street party for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee; the Duchess of Cambridge has always been thrifty, re-wearing many ensembles.

Her husband, Prince William, wore his trademark summer look, with dark trousers, a blue button down shirt, dark blue tie, and grey blazer, paired with sunglasses.

A body language expert claimed the pair looked in-synch

The pair were perfectly in-synch, according to body language expert Darren Stanton, who told Marie Claire the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were “in complete unison with their behavior.”

They both watched the match anxiously, with expert Darren claiming, “during a tense moment on court, Kate was seen anxiously tucking her hair behind her ears as William pulled an expression of tension.”

Kate was seen blowing a kiss at her parents as she entered the royal box

Kate Middleton, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club and a tennis player herself, was seen blowing a kiss at her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, who also attended the match and sat in the Royal Box a few rows down.

Cameron Norrie won a roller-coaster of a match, which lasted a whole 3 1/2 hours, reaching his first Grand Slam semi-final which he will play on Friday against Novak Djokovic.

It’s likely we will also see Kate attending in another fabulous ensemble, though it’s unclear if Prince William will join her.

Photos of the pair attending Wimbledon were posted to the official Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Instagram page, with the caption, “What a day of tennis! [tennis racquet emoji] Fantastic to be back @Wimbledon today and wonderful to see @norriee flying the flag in the singles! Just brilliant [clapping hands emoji][clapping emoji].”

Prince William was almost caught swearing on camera

During the match it looked as if it all got to be a bit too much for Prince William, who looked as if he was about to swear at one point as the camera panned away from him just in time.

In a hilarious video, he was seen shouting during the match, “Oh no, no, not…F…” before a clearly prepared cameraman zoomed away.