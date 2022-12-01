Kate Hudson opens up on having multiple children with multiple men

Kate Hudson opens up about co-parenting with three different dads. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XPX/starmaxinc.com

Kate Hudson has spoken out about what it’s like co-parenting her children with their different fathers.

The 43-year-old Hollywood star has three children with three partners and has said their blended family is “seriously strong.”

Kate shares son Ryder, 18, with ex-husband Chris Robinson and son Bingham, 11, with ex-fiance Matt Bellamy.

She also has a four-year-old daughter called Rani Rose with her current fiance Danny Fujikawa.

Speaking candidly to Sunday Times, Kate opened up about her relationships with her exes and how they all work together as co-parents.

Kate, who is the daughter of Hollywood legend, Goldie Hawn, said she wasn’t concerned with convention – adding she was proud of the way her blended family was getting on.

“It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside I feel like we’re killing it,” Kate said of co-parenting with the three fathers.

The Bride Wars star added, “the unit that I’ve created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it’s ours.”

Kate also noted how her son Ryder is “very happy” in college at the moment, and she and her ex Chris “just need to check in once in a while.”

As for Matt Bellamy, best known for being in the rock band Muse, Kate said he is “so wonderful” and she, “couldn’t have asked for a better co-parent.”

Kate also noted that while she doesn’t have “rose-colored glasses on” when it comes to relationships and love, she does hope to marry her fiance Danny.

“We’re not in a hurry,” Kate said. “The last thing I need right now is to plan a wedding on top of everything else.”

Kate’s mom Goldie has been in a relationship with actor Kurt Russell for years.

Although Kurt isn’t Kate’s biological father she praised him and her mother for the way they’ve brought up her and her brother Oliver – saying the acting legends were doing an “amazing job.”

Kate Hudson’s new movie: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

It’s been a busy few months for the blonde beauty.

Kate has been in promotion mode in recent months for her latest blockbuster Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

The movie is a sequel to the highly-popular and critically-acclaimed 2019 film Knives Out.

The follow-up movie stars Kate alongside Skyfall actor Daniel Craig, Ethan Hawke, Madelyn Cline, and Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista.

Kate plays the role of Birdie Jay in the new murder mystery.