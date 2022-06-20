Kate Hudson hits NYC streets with daughter Rani

Kate and her daughter Rani hit the streets of NYC together. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Brent Perniac/AdMedia

Kate Hudson and her daughter Rani Rose were all show business as they hit the streets of New York City together.

The actress and her 4-year-old daughter went casual for a stroll in The Big Apple, and Kate shared the snap with her fans.

Kate Hudson hits streets of NYC with ‘little city gal’ daughter Rani Rose

Taking to Instagram following Father’s Day weekend, Kate captioned her post, “someone’s becoming a little city gal 😍🗽.”

In the pic, Kate pushed Rani in a stroller along the streets of NYC, both looking fashionably comfortable for their saunter through the city. The pic captured Kate and Rani crossing the road on a gorgeous, sunny day.

Rani gave a big smile to the camera as she leaned forward in her stroller. The toddler sported a feathery, pink top paired with pastel, stars, and stripes-patterned pants. She accessorized her stroller fashion with gold sandals, flower embellishments, and a rainbow-colored bracelet.

For her look for the day, Kate went casual with an oatmeal-colored tank paired with medium-wash jeans that displayed a fun gold belt accent on the waistline. Going ultra-comfortable but fashionable for the day, Kate sported socks with her white lambskin Dioract sandals by Dior, their gold-plated logo perfectly complementing her jeans’ gold buckle.

The 43-year-old mom of three wore her long, wavy, blonde hair down and put a hat on with sunglasses to complete the look and shade her from the sun.

Kate’s family, friends, and followers show her and Rani some love

In the comments section, Kate received plenty of love from friends, family members, and fans. Kate’s beauty and wellness company, INBLOOM, was one of the first to comment on her post and write, “Goals 🔥😍.”

A few more of Kate’s friends left heart emojis in the comments section to show their love for the mother-daughter outing. Kate’s famous mother, actress Goldie Hawn, also commented of her granddaughter Rani, “She’s all showbiz 24/7!!! ❤️❤️❤️”

Pic credit: @katehudson/Instagram

Kate shares her daughter Rani with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, a music executive and former guitarist for Chief. The couple began dating in 2016 and welcomed their daughter in 2018.

In addition to her daughter Rani, Kate has two other children from previous relationships. She and her ex-husband, rocker Chris Robinson, lead singer of The Black Crowes, share a son Ryder, 18. Kate and her former fiance, Matt Bellamy, lead singer for the British rock band Muse, share a 10-year-old son, Bingham.