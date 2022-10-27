Kanye West escorted out of Skechers headquarters after he showed up with a camera crew

Kanye West at the Inaugural GRAMMY Jam Event in Los Angeles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was escorted out of a Skechers office after he showed up unannounced with a camera crew.

The footwear company released a statement confirming the incident occurred at one of their offices in Los Angeles.

The rapper and fashion designer reportedly made the move after Adidas ended their partnership with him, and he subsequently lost his status as a billionaire on the Forbes list.

In a press release, Skechers said Ye “arrived unannounced and without invitation” at one of their corporate offices in Los Angeles.

They accused the rapper of engaging in “unauthorized filming,” prompting two Skechers executives to escort him and his crew from the building after a brief conversation.

Skechers also confirmed they are not interested in collaborating with the rapper and condemned his antisemitism which has been behind his fallout.

Kanye West returns to Instagram and confirms he lost $2 billion

Ye has returned from his Instagram ban and sent a message to Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel after the media tycoon urged businesses to stop working with him over his antisemitic comments.

In the IG post captioned “LOVE SPEECH,” Kanye said he lost $2 billion in one day and claimed he still loves Emanuel.

“This is love speech, I still love you, God still loves you, he wrote in all caps, continuing: “The money is not who I am, the people is who I am.”

This comes after the Yeezy designer posted and deleted a message from his law firm about when he can return to producing Yeezy products following the end of his deals with Adidas and Gap.

The message states that he can return to making footwear and apparel for his Yeezy brand immediately, while the Gap non-compete expires on December 15, 2022.

The text message also confirms that he owns the Yeezy trademark.

In the Adidas statement, the company said they own all design rights to existing products and previous products under their previous partnership with Yeezy, along with the new colorways.

Kanye West issues an apology to the Jewish community

During his appearance on the Lex Fridman podcast, Ye issued an apology to the host and the Jewish community.

“Before God, what I would do as a samurai and say I am sorry for hurting you as a Jewish person. I am sorry about the way it made you feel. And I’m sorry for the entire population of a race that I feel is actually my brother’s,” he said.

He went on to explain that God did not call for him to alienate people but rather bring them together.