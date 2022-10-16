Kanye West alleges that Drake slept with Kris Jenner

Kanye West at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2020. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Kanye West has doubled down on his claim that Drake slept with his ex-wife’s mother, Kris Jenner.

The controversial rapper and fashion designer recently appeared on the podcast Drink Champs on Saturday.

Ye, who ended his feud with the Canadian rapper last year, strongly implied that Drake had an affair with Jenner, who is over three decades older than the rap star.

The Yeezy designer was asked by Drink Champs co-host N.O.R.E. to clarify a recent Instagram post in which he claimed Drizzy will “f*** ya baby mama’s mama.”

“Yeah, that was hard,” Kanye said in response getting laughs from the podcasters, continuing:

“You know what it mean… Aye, Corey know what it mean,” he added, referencing Jenner’s longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

He also declared that Drake was, “the greatest rapper ever” in the same clip.

This comes after Kanye was banned from both Instagram and Twitter for making anti-Semitic comments.

Ye was also under fire for his “White Lives Matter” t-shirt at his Yeezy fashion show, which angered fans.

His long-term relationship with Adidas is under review, and he recently ended his partnership with Gap.

Kanye also said Drake dated Hailey Bieber

During his unhinged Instagram rants last week, Kanye referenced Drake several times.

While firing back at Hailey Bieber for defending the Vogue editor, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, from his social media attacks, he shared a screenshot of a news report of Drake pictured on a date with the model.

The Certified Lover Boy rapper was seen out with Hailey back in 2016 at the restaurant The Nice Guy in West Hollywood.

The rapper was seen wearing a matching ‘H’ charm necklace with Hailey. However, this was before she married Justin Bieber, and the two were never confirmed to be dating.

Ye also praised Drake for liking one of his Instagram posts in which the rapper questioned whether he has been canceled.

He wrote, “EVERYONE KNOWS ME AND DRAKE HAVE HAD A RIVALRY IN THE PAST IT REALLY WARMED MY HEART TO SEE DRAKE LIKE ONE OF MY POST WE STILL NEED THE DONDA TEAM TO PLAY NOCTA ALL DRAKE MUSIC WILL BE PLAYED AT DONDA GAMES MOVING FORWARD.”

How Drake and Kanye ended their longtime feud

Rap-A-Lot Records CEO J. Prince brought Drake and Kanye together after several years of a bitter feud. In December 2021, they both performed at the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert.

Ye was the first to extend the olive branch by inviting Drizzy to the concert in November 2021.

With J. Prince encouraging the rapper, Drake accepted Ye’s invitation, and the pair were photographed in Drake’s home in Toronto before taking the stage together.