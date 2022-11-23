Kanye West accused of showing nude Kim Kardashian photos to Adidas staff

Kanye West at the 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards arrivals. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kristin Callahan/Acepixs

Kanye West continues to be a topic of controversy.

Between his antisemitic comments, Howard Stern feuds, losing his agents, and getting dropped by Adidas after claiming the company had his back no matter what, life for Ye is not as smooth as his College Dropout days.

Back in October, the Gold Digger rapper was on a video titled LAST WEEK (Uploaded to YouTube), showing Ye playing an adult film on his phone to an Adidas executive.

In that video, the executive was extremely uncomfortable with Kanye’s behavior, and kept trying to push the phone away.

Well, a new report says Kanye was showing pornographic material involving his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, as well.

Here is the rundown of the claims by Adidas employees.

Kanye’s unsettling behavior

The disturbing report by Rolling Stone lays out a toxic work environment with Kanye.

Such claims by former Adidas employees include bullying, mind games, and sexualizing work environments.

One claim depicted a meeting where the rapper yelled at senior executives at the Qingyuan, China offices, expressing angrily that the Yeezys did not meet his standards.

The article goes on to say that Ye approached a woman executive, glanced at his feet, then intimidatingly stared while saying, “I want you to make me a shoe I can f**k.”

Soon after, this higher-up relocated offices, according to the sources.

Another abusive account outlines a situation where Kanye forced an employee to sit on the ground for hours during a meeting. As one witness recounts him telling the staffer, “You don’t deserve to sit at the table.”

The details of bullying tactics go on, but the Kim Kardashian section might make the ex-wife quite unhappy.

Kanye West exposing his private life to Adidas workers

The staffer claims from former employees further describe a 2018 job interview where the Grammy-winning artist shared a private picture from his phone. Showing the image from his cellphone, Kanye told the staffer, “My wife just sent me this.”

The image itself was detailed as “explicit” involving Kim, adding that the picture was quite exposing and intimate.

Multiple sources also stated that Ye shared intimate videos of Kim, including sex tapes, and that this was a common practice around the Yeezy division by Mr. West.

Rolling Stone also says the higher-ups ignored said behavior continuously to the point of staffers assembling an open letter titled “The Truth About Yeezy: A Call to Action for Adidas Leadership.” The letter addressed the lack of accountability by corporate in handling Ye’s abhorrent behavior.

What can be said, based on this knowledge, it is easy to see why Adidas dropped him quickly; almost as if the shoe company was just waiting for a good enough reason.

Adidas remains selling Yeezys in design, but the branding with Kanye’s signature name is no longer attributed to the shoe.