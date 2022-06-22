Justin Timberlake gave a rare peek at sons Silas and Phineas

Justin Timberlake posted a rare pic of his sons on Instagram. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

In a cute picture posted for Father’s Day, singer Justin Timberlake has given fans a rare glimpse of his two sons, Silas and Phineas.

The Cry Me A River singer is married to Hollywood star Jessica Biel, and the pair have two sons together, 7-year-old Silas and Phineas, who turns two next month.

The celebrity couple has always made sure to keep their children out of the limelight, meaning photographs are super rare, but it seems both parents made an exception for this Father’s Day.

Justin Timberlake posts pic of his sons playing the piano

The two youngsters seem to be a chip off the old block, as Justin posted a pic of the pair sitting at a piano on Instagram. Unfortunately, there was no video, so we cannot tell if the boys have any musical ability, but their cuteness level was off the charts.

Justin wrote in the caption: “My two favorite melodies,” before adding “Happy Father’s Day to all the Dad’s out there.”

Justin Timberlake has a whopping 65 million followers, and at the time of writing, his post had picked up nearly 200,00 likes.

Justin’s fans absolutely adored the sweet photo, and the comments were awash with heart-shaped emojis.

Fans wished Justin a Happy Father’s Day, and one commenter told Justin his boys were lucky to have him: “Happy Father’s day JT! They’re lucky to have you.” Another fan wrote: “To you my man- one of the best Daddies I know!”

Pic credit: @justintimberlake/Instagram

Jessica Biel also posted a pic of the whole family

Justin’s wife, actress Jessica Biel, also got in on the action by posting a picture of the whole family for Father’s Day. The pic showed the family of four locked in a sweet embrace.

The 7th Heaven star wrote a touching caption describing her husband as their whole “world” and “our everything.”

Biel wrote: “To the world, you are a dad. But to your family, you are the world. I don’t know who said that, but whomever it was, they bodied that s**t. We love you baby. Thank you for being our everything!”

Jessica posted to her 11 million followers and had racked up nearly a quarter of a million likes at the time of writing. Like her husband’s post, her comments section was full of love and adoring comments with heart-shaped emojis.

Pic credit: @jessicabiel/Instagram

Biel and Timberlake have been married since 2012, and long may their happy marriage continue.