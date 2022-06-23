Justin Timberlake apologized for cringey viral dance video

Justin Timberlake at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Galaxy/StarMaxWorldwide

Justin Timberlake finally reacts to a viral video of his dance moves making the rounds on social media.

On June 18, Justin performed at Pharrell’s Something in the Water music festival in Washington DC.

The 41-year-old singer recently sold his music catalog for a huge sum of money and shared a rare photo of his two children with his wife of nearly 10 years, actress Jessica Biel.

Justin Timberlake apologizes for the viral dance video

During his performance at the festival, Timberlake’s Beat Ya Feet dance moves were less than well-received.

The dance is popular in the DMV; however, many fans were not impressed by his attempt at the dance routine.

“D.C., I want to apologize to you for two reasons: here and here,” he said on his Instagram story on June 22, as he pointed the camera to a close-up of his feet, continuing: “I had a long talk with both of them, individually, and said, ‘Don’t you ever do that to me again.'”

“Maybe it was the khakis. It was a real khaki vibe,” he joked in the Instagram story.

In the video, which you can watch below, Timberlake wore beige khaki pants, orange sneakers, and a green patterned shirt for his performance.

Justin then promised to make it up to his fans and work on “these two guys right here,” in reference to his feet, adding “and get them right,” he said with a smile.

Should I consider a mayoral pardon of @jtimberlake?



And then for his shot at redemption, we would need @Pharrell to bring #SITWFest back pic.twitter.com/VQdGxROpAY — Muriel Bowser (@MurielBowser) June 22, 2022

Fans react to Justin Timberlake’s dance moves

Justin was brutally roasted by his fans for the viral clip. While many acknowledged that the N*SYNC singer is a solid dancer, fans would not let his performance go unnoticed.

“Justin Timberlake looks like a Vice Principle trying to have a dance off in the hallway with his students talm’bout ‘what you know about this’ #sitw”

Pic credit: @NicsuPR

“Justin Timberlake still thinking he has any swag left while wearing those Old Navy khakis on stage.”

Justin Timberlake still thinking he has any swag left while wearing those Old Navy khakis on stage. pic.twitter.com/t9HPARo9HZ — Monalisaney81 (@monalisaney81) June 19, 2022

A Twitter user added a squeaky sound effect to the viral dance video.

Had to add the squeaking sound 😂 pic.twitter.com/tmQOExnQFK — Jo5eph Harding (@joe_harding_) June 19, 2022

The Sexy Back singer also shared some videos of dance parodies on his Instagram story, including a viral TikTok video mocking his dance moves.

Timberlake’s last album, Man of the Woods, was released in 2018 to mixed reviews. Recently he performed as part of the Inauguration of Joe Biden in January 2021.

Before joining Pharrell Williams at his Something in the Water festival in Washington D.C. for a five-song set, Timberlake went to his hometown of Memphis to perform his collaboration with Ant Clemons during the Celebrating America special.