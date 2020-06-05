Justin Hartley injures arm: This Is Us star also spotted out with new girlfriend Sofia Pernas

Justin Hartley from This Is Us suffered an arm injury and is sporting a sling right now.

The actor was photographed wearing a sling and an over-the-elbow arm cast while he was out in Los Angeles this week.

According to a report by PEOPLE, the actor was also recently seen kissing girlfriend Sofia Pernas outside of a doctor’s office.

What happened to Justin Hartley?

No information has been revealed by Hartley about what exactly happened. He hasn’t posted about it on his Instagram or Twitter pages yet, raising a lot of questions about what’s going on.

As for the interaction with Pernas at the doctor’s office, the couple was photographed as she dropped him off. She reportedly returned a few hours later to take him home.

In a bit of information that may pique the interest of fans, Hartley was later photographed shirtless and sporting a pair of red swim trunks while they were out.

Fans will have to wait a bit longer to find out exactly what happened to him, but the sling and cast suggest he either had surgery or suffered a bad injury.

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas are a couple

The relationship between Justin Hartley and reality TV star Chrishell Stause came to an end recently. He filed for divorce in November.

Stause is currently on the Netflix reality show Selling Sunset. She also played Amanda Dillon on All My Children and Jordan Ridgeway on Days of Our Lives, as well as appearing on The Young and the Restless – with Hartley.

Hartley also starred in soaps, playing Fox Crane on Passions and then Adam Newman/Gabriel Bingham on The Young and the Restless.

Some of the other roles that Hartley has played include stops on Revenge, Mistresses, Emily Owens M.D., and Smallville as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow.

Now, Hartley is known for playing Kevin Pearson on This Is Us, with the character really allowing him to stretch what he can do on the screen.

As for Hartley’s relationship with Pernas, it stretches back to when she played Marisa Sierras on The Young and the Restless. When exactly they became romantic is unknown.

Pernas also appeared on Blood & Treasure as Lexi Vaziri, The Brave as Hannah Rivera, and Jane the Virgin as Catalina. She even made a stop on NCIS for a two-episode story arc.

Now, it appears that Hartley and Pernas are a couple and that they have been together for a few weeks.