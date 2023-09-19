Julie Chen Moonves says she was pushed out at The Talk: ‘I felt stabbed in the back’

Julie Chen Moonves is speaking out five years after she left The Talk, and according to her, the exit wasn’t her choice.

Julie, 53, recently claimed that her trust was betrayed in 2018 when she was forced to quit her job as a host on the popular daytime talk show.

During a recent appearance on Good Morning America to promote her new audiobook, But First, God, Julie opened up about leaving The Talk.

Julie spoke with GMA host Juju Chang about the decision that she says was made for her.

“Yeah, I never revealed that until But First, God,” Julie told Juju during their interview. “That was a hard time.”

“I felt stabbed in the back. I was!” the Big Brother host shared.

Julie Chen Moonves says she’s ‘reconciled’ her departure from The Talk

But despite feeling betrayed, Julie says her faith helped her to reconcile the situation.

“Yes, [I’ve reconciled], and I don’t know if I could have reconciled if I didn’t have God in my life,” she confessed.

In her audio memoir, Julie talks about the “scary” departure from The Talk.

“It was confusing and scary, and I was at a loss. I just didn’t know what to do,” Julie shared. “I was scared about how my family was going to react to all of this.”

Julie explained that her parents are “old-school” Chinese immigrants who put a lot of emphasis on “being upright and honorable.” But at the end of the day, Julie’s parents were supportive.

Julie announced her departure from The Talk in 2018 after nine years

After nine years of sitting at the table on The Talk, Julie left the show in 2018.

While on the set of Big Brother, Julie recorded a video message announcing her departure from The Talk.

Coincidentally, her exit came just days after her husband, Les Moonves, was forced to step down as CBS’ chief executive following multiple allegations of sexual assault and misconduct — something he has denied.

Julie never mentioned Les’ sexual misconduct allegations in her video message, only telling her fans that she needed to spend more time at home with Les and their young son.

Following the allegations, Julie tweeted about her husband’s character, noting that she had known her husband since the 1990s and had been married to him for 14 years at the time.

“Leslie is a good man and a loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader,” she wrote in her statement. “He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being. I fully support my husband and stand behind him and his statement.”