Julia Louis-Dreyfus opens up on pregnancy loss experience in her 20s

Julia Louis-Dreyfus entered the hearts of millions with her brilliant comedic timing and versatility on Seinfeld.

But recently, Julia appeared to another emotion, making a heartfelt revelation during a podcast appearance.

The actress bravely shared a deeply personal story about her experience with pregnancy loss during her 20s.

Although Julia is 62, the experience 30 years ago remained formative in her development as a woman.

The Seinfeld star revealed the tragic occurrence on her new podcast, Wiser Than Me.

While sharing the never-before-heard story with fans, Julia drew attention to her new podcast efforts. The mother of two also encouraged open conversations about a topic often shrouded in silence.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus shares lost pregnancy on new podcast

During the podcast, Julia spoke candidly about the profound impact of her pregnancy loss. In addition to her feelings of grief, Julia took listeners back to the moment when she first lost her pregnancy.

The story started when Julia was 28 years old and had just married her actor husband, Brad Hall.

The two got pregnant quickly, which made Julia feel “very fertile [and] very womanly.”

Unfortunately, Julia lost the pregnancy “quite late,” resulting in a bedridden state.

Julia called the experience a “nightmare,” revealing she ended up in the hospital with an infection.

The moment became one of Julia’s “greatest memories” because her mother, Judith Bowles, took care of her and the two experienced a new level of bonding.

Ultimately, Julia welcomed two healthy sons: Henry, 30, and Charlie, 25.

Through her openness, Julia shed light on a subject sometimes overlooked and under-discussed. Julia continues to inspire both on and off the screen, using her platform to raise awareness and create meaningful dialogue around important issues. Simultaneously, Julia’s honesty and authenticity could help normalize a broader conversation about reproductive health.

As the actress previously revealed, her new podcast hopes to provide a platform for experienced women to share their wisdom.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus launches new podcast, Wiser Than Me

Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ podcast, Wiser Than Me, includes a ten-part series with women 70 years and older.

The podcast is still in its infancy, with the first episode premiering on April 11.

Each week, Julia invites a seasoned woman to impart wisdom. The podcast champions female empowerment while amplifying the voices of some powerful women.

According to Variety, Julia snagged an all-star roster of women, including Jane Fonda, Isabel Allende, Ruth Reichl, and Fran Lebowitz.

As for Julia, the actress may not be 70, but she certainly has some wisdom to share.

Julia’s podcast, Wiser Than Me, is available on streaming services.