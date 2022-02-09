Julia Fox speaks out about being compared to Kim Kardashian

Julia Fox addresses comparisons between herself and Kim Kardashian. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Julia Fox has spoken out about being compared to Kim Kardashian.

Ever since the Uncut Gems actress started dating Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, comparisons have been made to Kardashian regarding the women’s looks.

Fox addressed these comparisons during her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast on February 9.

She said, “We’ve worn some similar looks. I thought it was cool that she had worn it. It is unfortunate, because women are always being pitted against each other, and there are 10 years of history that they have prior. I don’t want to ever step out of line and speak on something that I have no place speaking on.”



She continued, “If anything, I think the conversation should be, wow, it’s amazing to see how heavily influenced Kim was by Kanye.”

Fox also addressed comments made towards her, in which she was being called a gold digger. She said that she plans to continue acting and pursuing her own projects.

Julia Fox speaks out about Kim and Ye’s relationship

Fox noted that in addition to having been together for a decade, Kim and Ye also share four kids.

The actress made it clear that she’s not worried about Kim and Ye’s relationship.

She said, “I am sure there’s still some sort of residual feelings. It’s normal, it’s human. But, I also know that he’s with me now, and that’s what matters.”

Julia Fox and Ye’s relationship

Fox met Ye at a surprise New Year’s Eve celebration in 2021.

TMZ published photos of the two having dinner together at Carbone restaurant just days later.

On January 6, Fox confirmed that she and Ye were together in an article written Interview magazine: “After dinner… Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment… I don’t know where things are headed, but if this is any indication of the future, I’m loving the ride.”

Fox’s recent birthday celebration

On February 2, Fox and Ye had a lavish night out in celebration of Fox’s birthday. Ye, Fox and her friends celebrated her birthday at Lucien, a French bistro in New York City.

Ye gifted Fox jewelry and a baby Birkin, which can cost upwards of $200,000. As if that weren’t generous enough, Ye also gave baby Birkins to each of Fox’s five friends at her birthday celebration. Some believed that the gesture was meant to outshine Drake, who previously gifted Fox two Birkins.