Julia Fox accused of copying Kim Kardashian’s style again, this time after Kanye West breakup

Julia Fox accused of copying Kim Kardashian’s style again. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Zumapress

It seems like Julia Fox can’t catch a break.

The actress has been accused of copying Kim Kardashian’s style yet again.

The accusations come after Fox’s split from Kanye West.

During the LaQuan Smith NYFW fashion show on Monday, Fox wore a black dress which was cut in a triangular shape at her chest, showing off her figure.

Fox seemed excited about the fashion show, sharing photos and videos of the event to her Instagram Stories.

She opened the show in the racy gown, which was nearly identical to one that Kardashian wore in 2019 at the Hollywood Beauty Awards.

Kim Kardashian wore a cut-out black dress to the Hollywood Beauty Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Fox wore her hair slicked back and had violet eye shadow, metallic earrings, and red nails.

Julia Fox in a racy black dress for the LaQuan Smith NYFW fashion show. Pic credit: @juliafox/Instagram

Julia Fox was previously accused of copying Kim Kardashian

This isn’t the first time that Fox has received flack for copying Kardashian.

In January, she shared a photo on her Instagram Stories in which she was wearing a blue Jacque Label breastplate. Social media users couldn’t help but notice that the breastplate was similar to the Studio Silius ones Kardashian modeled for her KKW Fragrance Opals collection.

Fox was quick to defend herself, though.

She wrote on her Instagram Stories: “FYI I wore this on Halloween 2021 and I was supposed to be a slutty Smurf. I forgot to post it. PS. The Breast Plate is by @JacqueLabel.”

Fox recently split from Kanye West

The accusations that Fox is copying Kardashian come after Fox’s split from West.

Fox recently deleted photos of West from her social media accounts, sparking rumors that the two split.

Then, on February 14, The Daily Mail ran a story that Fox was “tearfully jetting out of LAX airport alone.”

Fox took to Instagram to react to the claims in a since-deleted post.

‘TEARFULLY,’” Fox wrote with three crying laughing emojis. “@dailymail yall are straight trash I haven’t cried since 1997 and I especially wouldn’t cry over THIS!! if anything I’ve been laughing more than before and if I look like s**t it’s cuz I got out at terminal 1 and ran on foot to terminal 7 cuz I was f*** late for a plane to go see the only men that matter which is my son and my dad.”

Fox and West dated for six weeks, after meeting on New Year’s Eve in 2021.

Their whirlwind romance was filled with nights out and designer gifts.