Joshua Jackson said his wife Jodie Turner-Smith ‘enjoys’ his sex scenes

Joshua Jackson has no issues discussing sex and revealed that his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, “enjoys” watching him in his sex scenes.

The 44-year-old actor’s comments were part of a discussion about the importance of intimate scenes in film and television.

In a new interview with Variety, the Dawson’s Creek star discussed how Turner-Smith feels about watching his intimate scenes with co-stars during the conversation.

“Jodie is not fussed about my sex scenes,” Jackson said to the outlet, adding:

“The sex scenes themselves, Jodie kind of enjoys them, actually. It’s a weird thing where she’s like a voyeur. So that works! If that’s your thing — excellent.”

The actor brought up sex scenes because it serves an important role in his upcoming television series, Fatal Attraction, opposite Lizzy Caplan.

The upcoming series is a television adaptation of the 1987 classic film of the same name starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas.

Jackson was in a decade-long relationship with Diane Kruger, which ended in 2016.

He began dating Jodie Turner-Smith i,n 2018 and the pair wed the following year and welcomed their daughter in April 2020.

Joshua Jackson explains how having a child has changed the acting role he is willing to take

Jackson explained in the interview with Variety how fatherhood changed the type of roles he plays going forward.

The actor is a father to a three-year-old da,ughter and he explained why he is not interested in playing a racist.

“There are things I would have been interested in doing before having the baby, like playing a real racist mother*****,” he said, continuing:

“Now, it’s just not something that I want to put on camera and have my daughter see.”

The couple maintains their daughter’s privacy and has not publicly revealed her name.

Joshua Jackson gives his take on affairs in a relationship

Jackson said in an interview that he believes extramarital affairs aren’t necessarily a deal breaker.

“I think an affair can be forgiven,” he said to The Sunday Times in an interview, adding that: “No one wants to be cheated on and there is massive repair to be done.

He expanded on his belief, telling that outlet that cheating in a relationship runs “deeper” than issues with their partner and they are not “purely about the sex.”

In the same interview, he said age played a factor in his decision to settle down and said he met his current wife at the right time in his life.

He added that if he met Jodie Turner five years ago, their relationship likely would have ended in “a torrid affair.” Jackson added that he previously felt that he would never get married or have children.