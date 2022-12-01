Diane Kruger thought she’d never have kids until Norman Reedus came along

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus as they appeared at the 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Diane Kruger may be known the world over as a successful actor, but in her personal life, she wasn’t quite sure she was going to find the time — or the man — to help her create a family. Or even if she wanted to do that.

The celebrity is known for her roles in movies such as Inglourious Basterds and National Treasure: Book of Secrets. She also has plenty of TV shows under her belt as well, including The Bridge and Swimming with Sharks.

But, for fans of The Walking Dead, it is often all about her relationship with Norman Reedus, who portrays fan-favorite Daryl Dixon in that series.

The pair originally met in 2015 on the set of Sky, and when she was still romantically involved with Joshua Jackson.

They also have a 4-year-old daughter together, Nova. She is Diane’s first child but Norman’s second, sharing a son, Mingus, with supermodel Helena Christensen.

But, according to a recent interview with Diane, children were off the table until Norman came along.

Diane Kruger thought it was too late to have children

According to a recent interview with Tatler, Diane, 46, thought motherhood had passed her by.

“In my late thirties, I was starting to think about it but I wasn’t in a place in my relationship at the time – or whatever – where that was going to be a possibility and so I had kind of given up hope and I thought it was just too late,” Diane revealed.

However, she had made her peace with the likelihood that she would never be a mother.

“And I was OK with that. I really liked my life the way it was.”

Previously, according to Us Magazine, Diane had been vocal about not wanting children when questioned about it by the media.

However, all that changed when she met fellow actor, Norman, 53.

Everything changed when Diane Kruger met Norman Reedus

When the pair first met things appeared to get serious quickly. Then, in 2018, Diane gave birth to Nova.

“The arrival of Nova has changed my life – our lives – in the best possible way,” Diane said before explaining how quickly life can change from what you might think you want into something entirely new and exciting — and something you weren’t even expecting in the first place.

“It’s just amazing that you thought you were one thing but you’re meant to do something completely different.”

Diane even branched out and wrote a children’s book during the global coronavirus pandemic. Titled A Name from the Sky, it details the celebrity’s complex relationship with her name, which is not a common one in Germany, where she grew up.

Diane Kruger is currently starring in The Roku Channel’s Swimming with Sharks. Norman Reedus will appear in the upcoming Daryl Dixon Spinoff series with AMC.