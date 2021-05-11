Joshua Bassett comes out as gay while gushing over Harry Styles

Disney star Joshua Bassett comes out in a new interview following Driver License drama with Olivia and Sabrina. Pic credit: Clevver/YouTube

High School Musical star Joshua Bassett came out as gay in a new interview in which he gushes about singer Harry Styles.

Bassett hosted a Q&A video on the Clevver News YouTube channel. When asked what he admires most about the One Direction singer, the 20-year-old actor had a lot to say.

The actor also addressed how he deals with rumors about his personal life, his musical aspirations and his acting career.

The California native actor is best known for his role in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, where he stars in a lead role.

He also a singer and released a single Lie Lie Lie for his self-titled debut EP, which was released in March.

Joshua Bassett talks about ‘Hot’ Harry Styles

After fielding a question about a potential musical collaboration with Harry Styles, Joshua talked about how much he admires the British singer and actor.

“He is a very classy man,” Joshua Bassett said in regard to Styles and added: “He’s also very well-rounded and kinda does it all – acting, singing, fashion.”

“I think he’s just a nice guy, doesn’t say too much, but when he talks, it matters. He’s just cool… who doesn’t think Harry Styles is cool?

“Also, he’s hot, you know? He’s very charming, too. Lots of things.”

“This is also my coming out video, I guess.”

The actor was praised by many on Twitter for not making his ‘coming out’ revelation a big deal.

One Twitter user wrote: “coming out doesn’t always have to be this big thing. me and my friends all are unlabeled but we all told each other in the most casual way so the ppl in the quotes need to chill. bi men exist too you know.”

Another fan joked: “i don’t blame joshua bassett harry styles is hot.”

i don’t blame joshua bassett harry styles is hot pic.twitter.com/ZFyHppvIxV — maddy 🐢 (@eversincebil) May 10, 2021

Bassett was in a rumored love triangle with Disney stars

The Disney star coming out came as a surprise to many fans as he was caught in the center of a rumored love triangle.

Singer and actress Olivia Rodrigo released hit record Drivers License, which is reportedly about Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua’s relationship.

everything I've learned about the Joshua Bassett/ Olivia Rodrigo/ Sabrina Carpenter drama has been against my will BUT I've got to admit Joshua casually coming out is one hell of a plot twist and I'm living for it… pic.twitter.com/M8or4UvOgp — ✨Elizabeth Olsen Emmy campaign manager ✨🪄🧙🏆 (@KarolinaVega) May 10, 2021

joshua bassett watching sabrina carpenter and olivia rodrigo fighting over him when he just wants harry styles pic.twitter.com/hhr2TytLFi — layla (@24hourpremium) May 10, 2021

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series co-stars Olivia and Josh reportedly dated off-screen before he began dating Sabrina.

Bassett, along with Sabrina and Olivia, star in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series in which he plays Ricky Bowen. Olivia plays Nini in the Disney series and has an on-screen roman with Josh’s character.

Joshua, Sabrina and Olivia has never directly confirmed or denied their alleged love triangle.