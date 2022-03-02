Jonas Brothers announce an exclusive Las Vegas residency — Here’s when they perform and how to get tickets

The Jonas Brothers have a new residency in Las Vegas. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas have announced that they’ll perform in Las Vegas as the Jonas Brothers will take over Sin City for a five-night residency.

The brothers’ previously had a residency planned for 2020, which was canceled due to safety concerns surrounding COVID-19.

The trio shared the big news for this year’s event with fans on social media, sharing several posts on social media on Tuesday ahead of tickets going on sale.

When is Jonas Brothers Las Vegas residency?

The Jonas Brothers: Live in Las Vegas will be a five-night Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The upcoming Vegas residency follows their Remember This Tour, which took place last year.

Last year’s tour featured the band appearing at 44 outdoor venues around the United States. It also featured the group debuting their new single, Who’s In Your Head? while performing in Colorado.

Now they’ll turn their attention to Vegas. The five-night exclusive residency takes place June 3, 4, 9, 10, and 11.

The Jonas Brothers had a nine-date Las Vegas residency scheduled for April 2020. According to People, that was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. However, many events are making their big returns, including Rolling Loud Miami and the Jonas Brothers’ previously planned Vegas event.

Last month, the group rescheduled their Remember This Tour shows for Mexico from February to this summer. At least two of the four dates have sold out as of this report.

How to get tickets for Jonas Brothers Las Vegas residency

On Wednesday, a presale arrived for Citi cardmembers and Jonas Brothers fan club members. However, there are more opportunities to acquire tickets to the shows.

Fans can purchase tickets for the Jonas Brothers’ upcoming event on Monday, March 7, beginning at 10 a.m. Pacific Time (1 p.m. Eastern Time). A special presale for MGM Rewards members will take place on Friday, March 4, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

According to Las Vegas Review-Journal, ticket prices start at $49.95 for the Jonas Brothers residency.

Ticket sales are available through the Ticketmaster website here. Customers can also visit the official Jonas Brothers website for more details.

The Jonas Brothers have achieved individual fame as solo artists, with Nick releasing four studio albums and Joe releasing one. As a group, the Jonas Brothers have released five albums, including their 2006 debut It’s About Time and 2019’s Happiness Begins.

That album came as the group had reunited after six years apart in March 2019 to release their single Sucker. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, a first for the band. Many of the group’s biggest fans will certainly welcome the opportunity to see them perform again during the five-night residency.