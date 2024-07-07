Jon Landau’s death: Everything about his wife Julie and two sons

Oscar-winning film producer Jon Landau, renowned for his collaboration with director James Cameron, passed away on Friday, July 5, at the age of 63.

As previously reported on Monsters & Critics, Landau succumbed to cancer.

He is survived by his wife, Julie, and their two sons, Jamie and Jodie, as well as his siblings, Tina, Kathy, and Les Landau.

A native of Brooklyn, New York, Landau was instrumental in producing some of the highest-grossing films in cinematic history.

His partnership with James Cameron led to the creation of iconic movies such as Titanic, Avatar, and its 2022 sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Landau also served as the chief operating officer for Cameron’s production company, Lightstorm Entertainment, which produced other notable films, such as Solaris and Alita: Battle Angel.

The duo was actively planning the future of the Avatar franchise at the time of his passing.

Who is Jon Landau’s wife Julie?

Jon Landau was married to his wife, Julie, for nearly 40 years. According to her Facebook page, Julie studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York and attended Lindenhurst Senior High School. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, but hails from Lindenhurst, New York. Julie is also an avid recreational tennis player.

In 2020, the late Titanic producer expressed his pride in Julie’s tennis accomplishments in a Facebook post: “Congratulations to my wife Julie and all of the fine ladies that are a part of the Tiki Tennis Team. They are headed to the State Championships and made it onto the cover of our local paper. Have fun and good luck.”

Jon Landau’s son Jamie is an actor and starred in the Avatar sequel

Jamie Landau, son of the late Oscar-winning producer Jon Landau, has made a name for himself in Hollywood with a multifaceted career. He has worked as a virtual camera assistant director on the blockbuster Avatar: The Way of Water and served as a second assistant director for the TV series Bookaboo.

Additionally, Jamie has been part of the additional crew on major films like Alita: Battle Angel and Avatar, contributing to the ADR voice cast and working as a production assistant, respectively. His credits also include ADR loop group work on popular TV series such as Grace and Frankie and The Path, as well as films like Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials and Fantastic Four.

As an actor, Jamie has appeared in Avatar: The Way of Water as a Metkayina Warrior and had roles in other productions, including Alita: Battle Angel, Grace and Frankie), and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. His diverse experience in both behind-the-scenes roles and acting highlights his versatile talent and dedication to the industry.

His other son, Jodie Landau, is a musician and percussionist