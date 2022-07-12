Jon Bon Jovi opens up about his son Jake Bongiovi dating Millie Bobby Brown

Jon Bon Jovi has revealed how he feels about his son Jake Bongiovi dating actress Millie Bobby Brown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Millie Bobby Brown has been dating Jake Bongiovi openly for a little over a year now and the two seem to be more in love than ever based on some of their social media posts.

Though some weren’t sure who Jake was at first, it didn’t take long for the news to break that the young star is the son of famed rocker Jon Bon Jovi.

A source for Bon Jovi has come forward and revealed what the musician thinks of Millie and Jake’s relationship, as well as if she’s met any other members of Jake’s family.

Jon Bon Jovi and family ‘all adore’ Millie Bobby Brown

A source revealed to HollywoodLife that Jake’s family “adores” Millie and are thrilled to see the two doing well together and in a happy relationship.

The source revealed, “Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea.”

They also said that Bon Jovi and Dorothea see similarities between Jake and Millie and their own relationship, adding, “A lot of people believe that Jake and Millie are just experiencing young puppy love and that it won’t last, but Jake’s parents know that it can last because they were the same ages as Jake and Millie when they started dating in 1980.”

Millie has also met a lot of Jake’s extended family, as the source notes she “has met Jake’s entire family and they all adore her.” They also note that the family views Millie as a “beautiful, caring, and loving woman.”

Alongside his parents and extended family, Jake has three siblings: Brothers Jesse, 27, and Romeo, 18, and his sister Stephanie, 29.

Millie and Jake have been enjoying an Italian vacation, and their extensive PDA and closeness have some wondering if the two are taking their relationship to the next level.

Is Millie Bobby Brown engaged to Jake Bongiovi?

As the two enjoy themselves around Sardinia, some photos have revealed that Millie is wearing a ring on one of her ring fingers.

It looks as if the ring is presently on her right hand, which is not the traditional finger for a promise, engagement, or wedding ring by the United States or United Kingdom customs.

At present, there has been no confirmation whether or not the two are engaged. Though they boast that they are very much in love with each other, Millie only recently turned 18 and Jake is only 20, so it seems unlikely that the pair would be engaged.

However, only time will tell what the future holds for the young lovers.