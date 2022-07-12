Millie Bobby Brown in bikini and sheer cover-up on vacation with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown sports a new bikini and sheer cover on an Italian vacation with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Since the release of Stranger Things 4, Millie Bobby Brown has been spending this summer being totally in love with her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi.

Millie has been spotted in an array of swimsuits on their vacation, showing her boyfriend lots of love.

It’s unclear how long the couple will be in Italy or if they have plans to go elsewhere once their Italian trip is over, but fans can’t get enough of seeing Millie enjoy the sun and beach in her stylish swimwear.

Millie Bobby Brown rocks bikini and new ring on vacation

The actress was also spotted wearing a bikini and sheer white cover-up on their vacation, sporting sunglasses and a ball cap.

Her outfit was paired with some light jewelry, most notably a large ring on her finger. Some believe it could be an engagement ring, but the ring is on her right-hand ring finger.

The left hand is the traditional ring finger for the US and the UK.

Regardless, the ring’s appearance while the two enjoy their vacation in Sardinia is enough to spark rumors that the two may be moving their relationship forward.

Fortunately, if that is the case, Millie and Jake have the approval of Jake’s famous dad.

Jon Bon Jovi supports his son dating Millie Bobby Brown

HollywoodLife reported that Bon Jovi and the other members of Jake’s family “adore” Millie and are happy to see the two having a good time and a good relationship.

A source close to Bon Jovi revealed, “Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie, and so is his mom, Dorothea.”

Jake’s parents see some similarities between their own relationship and Jake’s, noting that “they were the same ages as Jake and Millie when they started dating in 1980.” For that reason alone, his parents seem hesitant to just say that the two are experiencing “young puppy love.”

The source added that Jake has introduced Millie to his “entire family,” and “they couldn’t be happier that [he’s] with such a beautiful, caring, and loving woman.”

Millie and Jake let the world know they were dating in June 2021 and have been slowly but surely making more and more public appearances together, including red carpet appearances such as the premiere for Stranger Things Season 4.

Stranger Things is now streaming on Netflix.