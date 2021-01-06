JoJo Siwa responds to backlash over card game with ‘inappropriate content’

YouTube star JoJo Siwa has addressed the ongoing drama over a children’s board game that is being promoted to a target audience of young people using her name and image.

Following allegations that the board game features age “inappropriate content,” 17-year-old JoJo Siwa released a video statement, explaining she allowed the creators of the game to use her name and image without being aware that it featured “inappropriate content.”

The Nickelodeon-branded board game called JoJo’s Juice is targeted at young people 6 years and older.

Sign up for our newsletter!

JoJo Siwa was upset to learn about the “inappropriate content” featured in the game

In a video posted to her Instagram and TikTok accounts on Monday, JoJo said she was very upset about the “gross questions” featured on the board game. She said was not previously aware of it and that it was her fans who recently brought the issue to her attention.

“I was really, really, really upset at how gross these questions were,” JoJo Siwa said.

She explained that the companies that promote their games by using her name image “don’t run every aspect by me, so I had no idea of the types of questions that were on these playing cards.”

TikTok user Heather Watson uploaded a video featuring some of the cards

TikTok user Heather Watson uploaded a video showing some of the cards posing questions that she thought were not age-inappropriate.

The board game asks players questions, such as:

“Have you ever walked in on someone naked or had someone walk in on you?” “Have you ever been arrested?” “Have you ever stolen from a store?” “Who in this room would you most like to date?” “Have you ever taken money from someone’s purse or wallet without asking?”

The creators of JoJo’s Juice have pulled the game

The board game, JoJo Juice, is created by Spin Master in collaboration with Nickelodeon.

Nickelodeon and Spin Master released a joint statement on Monday night, saying they have stopped producing the game since users complained about the content.

The statement by Nickelodeon and Spin Master: reads as follows.