Johnny Depp is dating one of his lawyers but it’s not Camille Vasquez

Johnny Depp at the European premiere of Alice Through The Looking Glass. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Can Nguyen/Landmark Media

Johnny Depp is dating one of his former lawyers, but it is not Camille Vasquez, who shot to fame during his defamation trial against Amber Heard.

The 59-year-old actor has reportedly found love again with U.K.-based lawyer Joelle Rich.

She represented him in his 2020 U.K. libel lawsuit but is only said to have offered moral support — rather than professional — when he faced his ex-wife in a court in Virginia earlier this year.

During the televised defamation lawsuit, the rumor mill went wild with claims that the former Pirates of the Caribbean star was dating his lawyer, Vasquez.

Vasquez, who became a social media sensation, said in an interview that she was disappointed in the rumors of a romance with Depp and called the notion sexist.

Depp’s love life has been a mystery since Heard filed for divorce in January 2017. This appears to be his first post-divorce romance.

Johnny Depp and Joelle Rich reportedly have a lot of chemistry

Depp and Rich are in a serious relationship, according to Us Weekly, which reports that their romance is confirmed.

“Their chemistry is off the charts,” a source told the outlet of Depp and Rich’s relationship, adding, “It’s serious between them. They are the real deal.”

The report claims that the U.K.-based lawyer went to support the actor during his defamation trial against Heard.

“There was no professional obligation for her being there. It was personal,” the source said. The insider also claimed that the pair tried to keep their relationship under wraps but “discreetly” met up at hotels when they started dating.

In November 2020, a U.K. judge without a jury decided that a “wife beater” claim by The Sun against Depp was “substantially true.” This led to Depp stepping down from his role in the Fantastic Beast franchise amid the fallout from the decision.

However, in his defamation lawsuit against Heard this year, the actor would sit in front of a jury and cameras, winning widespread support on social media.

He also essentially won the verdict with Heard being found liable on all three counts of defamation Depp and his lawyers raised, winning $10.35 million in damages.

Depp was found liable in one of three defamation counts raised by Heard, and she was awarded $2 million.

Who is Joelle Rich?

Rich has had a successful legal career and is a partner at the London-based law firm Schillings.

According to her law profile, she specializes in defamation allegations and has received the Silver award for the “Future Leader Initiative of the Year” at the Citywealth Future Leaders 2021 awards.

She is very active on her private Instagram account, which she goes by her initials or Jojo Rico.

Rich is married but is reportedly separated from her husband, with whom she shares two children.