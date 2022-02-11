John Mayer reveals he’s working on song for Bob Saget

John Mayer reveals he’s working on a song for his friend, Bob Saget. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

John Mayer is working on a song for the late Bob Saget.

Saget passed away last month at the age of 65, much to the shock of the entertainment industry.

Mayer and Saget were good friends, as revealed by Mayer’s interviews and social media posts.

John Mayer speaks about song for Bob Saget

Mayer revealed that he is working on a new song during an interview with Andy Cohen.

During the interview, Cohen asked Mayer about the loss of Saget and Mayer revealed he’s been working on a song for Saget: “I have this song that’s my friend, sort of my little collection plate for ideas or thoughts I have about Bob. I put it in the plate and keep working on the song. I work on it when I’m in the car and driving. I know how the song goes. This song that I have is very much this connected tissue I have to him, and I just keep working on it.”

Mayer mentioned that the theme of the song is “discovering the depth of love.”

He explained, “You just discover what is more to be loved in this lifetime and that was Bob’s whole thing. Bob knew how much I loved him mostly because I said, ‘I love you too.’ And he engendered that relationship with us. I would not have said it to him as much if he had not said it to me first repeatedly.”

John Mayer pays tribute to Bob Saget

Mayer has paid tribute to Saget multiple times since his death.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The musician paid for a private plane to fly Saget’s body home to Florida. He also went with Jeff Ross to pick up Saget’s car from the airport.

In addition, Mayer created a hoodie in honor of Saget, with proceeds going to the Sclerodoma Research Foundation.

Furthermore, Mayer made a touching post on his Instagram shortly after Saget passed away.

He posted a photo of him and Saget together and wrote a lengthy caption, in which he referred to Bob as his brother and recalled his kindness: “I would like you to know that the man you hope was as awesome as you think was way beyond what you can ever imagine. He was impossibly kind. And generous. And loving.”

Bob Saget’s death

Saget was found dead in his hotel room on January 9 while on a comedy tour.

At the time, his cause of death was unknown.

However, it has recently emerged that Saget died due a head trauma. There was no involvement of drugs or alcohol.