JJ Watt’s wedding to Kealia Ohai: 5 amazing facts about their big day

Houston Texans’ defensive end, JJ Watt, tied the knot with pro soccer player Kealia Ohai on Saturday night in a romantic ceremony at a beautiful resort in the Bahamas.

The lavish ceremony took place at the Four Seasons Resort, the Ocean Club on Paradise Island, overlooking the Bahamian capital of Nassau.

Their choice of location meant that the ceremony took place in fascinating surroundings with some unusual customs thrown in.

Here are 5 amazing facts you might not have known about their big day:

Versailles Gardens

The Versailles Gardens are 35-acres of lawns and gardens inspired by the gardens at the Palace of Versailles in France. They feature manicured hedges and tiered stone walls and lots of classical style statues.

The gardens have abundant bougainvillea flowers and views of Nassau harbor.

The French Cloister

According to Watt and Ohai’s wedding planners, the couple was particularly taken with the French cloister at the resort. The cloister was initially built as a monastery in France in the 12th or 13th century.

It was allegedly purchased by a wealthy American businessman who had the whole structure shipped to the Bahamas and rebuilt in the 1960s.

Kealia Ohai’s Berta dress

Kelia looked the part as a beautiful bride in a beaded Berta wedding dress, which was designed in a mermaid-style.

The spaghetti strap dress had a low-cut front and featured a stunning long train, covered in silver sequins and crystals. The bodice appeared to be fully beaded and intricately embroidered.

Kelia accessorized with a lovely pair of diamond earrings, and she kept her blonde hair up.

A Junkanoo

The couple ended their evening, rather aptly, with a traditional Bahamian custom known as a Junkanoo. This involved the wedding guests parading outside the tent to a poolside after-party.

The Junkanoo is traditionally a parade that occurs at least twice a year in the Bahamas involving costumes, music, and dancing.

The procession moves through the streets of downtown Nassau, generally in the small hours of the morning, usually between 2 am and 10 am.

Spectators are expected to dance along with the paraders as they move past them. At the end of the procession, judges award cash prizes for the best music, best costume, and best overall group presentation.

Nobody knows for sure the origin of the Junkanoo. It is thought to be up to 500 years old.

JJ Watt’s Grandma has the dance moves

Best of all, we got to see some fantastic dance moves from Grandma. JJ Watt posted a video to Instagram of himself dancing with the older lady who showed no signs of slowing down.

The Ocean Club left a comment suggesting she’s “She’s Bahamian at heart with that rhythm!”

JJ has suffered some injuries this year, but thankfully that doesn’t seem to have affected his dancing skills.

Many congratulations to the bride and groom; here’s hoping they have a long and happy marriage.