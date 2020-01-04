JJ Watt injury status: Will Texans star play in NFL Playoffs Wild Card game today?

With the opening round of the NFL Playoffs beginning on Saturday, the AFC Wild Card Round games will be on the schedule. That includes an anticipated match featuring the Buffalo Bills at the Houston Texans.

While the Texans are favorites, many fans are concerned over the latest JJ Watt injury status. The Texans’ defensive star has been sidelined for weeks with a pectoral muscle but appears to be ready to go.

J.J. Watt’s injury situation for Bills game

The good news for Texans fans is that the team officially activated J.J. Watt this past week off injured reserve. Watt has been sidelined for eight weeks due to a torn pectoral muscle but will be a participant in Saturday’s AFC Wild Card Round matchup.

That said, he’s still recovering from the pectoral injury and will use a harness on that area of his body during the game. Per ESPN’s Ed Werner, Watt believes he’ll have “fresh legs” since he’s been resting which will make him faster on the field.

J.J. Watt tells us he will have a limited role and wear a harness for his recovering pectoral muscle. He hopes fresh legs make him faster. He intends to let it loose when on field and described pass rush at practice as being good. https://t.co/o4kw2sJeMz — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 4, 2020

How J.J. Watt was able to get on the field 69 days after tearing his pec:

-Days after surgery Watt felt so good he asked if he could return. Texans decided to keep IR spot open

-Tests along the way surprised everyone so they moved quicker

-Final tests proved it’s as strong as B4 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 4, 2020

So he’s going to be part of the AFC Wild Card game, but how much will JJ Watt actually play today for the Texans? It seems like he’ll play much more than people expected when he was first activated this past week.

This past Wednesday, Watt was able to test himself during Texans’ practice in a simulation of game situations. Based on what James Palmer reported Watt was “really confident” in how he felt during the various moves. Based on that many people think “he may play a lot more snaps” than originally believed, per Palmer’s report.

JJ Watt returns to the field. How much will he play? And how will his presence on the field impact Josh Allen. @KimJonesSports has you covered there. Our report on @gmfb pic.twitter.com/ZygcOwb7mZ — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 4, 2020

Palmer also reported that due to the brace Watt will wear, it will limit his backward movement. However, he’s become used to the brace over the weeks during practice. It won’t hinder his forward and upward movements, per Palmer’s tweet.

J.J. Watt is expected to wear a brace in today’s game. It will limit his movement backward, but he will have full motion forward and upward. He’s been wearing it for weeks while training and during practices these last two weeks. It doesn’t bother him. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 4, 2020

All of that bodes well for a Texans team looking to make a deep playoffs run this season. JJ Watt provides extra intimidation against a quarterback just getting his first taste of playoffs. With one of the best receivers in the game in DeAndre Hopkins and skilled quarterback Deshaun Watson guiding the offense, the Houston Texans are favored by 2.5 points.

The Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans game is set for Saturday night at 4:35/3:35c on ABC/ESPN.