Jessica Simpson shares photos of daughter Maxwell at North West’s over-the-top birthday party 

Jessica Simpson shares photos of daughter Maxwell’s attendance at North West’s camp-themed birthday party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMA Wire

Jessica Simpson shared fun photos of her daughter, Maxwell, at a camp-themed birthday party for her friend North West. North celebrated her ninth birthday a couple of weeks ago, and in true Kardashian style, it was over the top, all the way.

Jessica, who previously revealed that Maxwell and North are best friends and play on the same sports team together, shared behind-the-scenes photos from the lavish event.

The party had a Camp North theme, and a handful of lucky children got to enjoy a sleepover event in honor of North. The girls boarded a private jet and were whisked away into the woods where they enjoyed outdoor activities and playtime.

Jessica Simpson shares birthday shots of daughter Maxwell with North West

Jessica Simpson posted pictures from North West’s camp-themed birthday celebration with her eldest child, Maxwell.

Maxwell and North smiled big in the first photo, with both daughters looking like miniature versions of their famous moms. The always animated North flashed a peace sign at the camera as Maxwell put her arm around her bestie.

Maxwell and North were not the only celebrity children at the sleepover. Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope was on hand, as was the Kardashian publicist, Tracy Romulus’ daughter.

North’s lucky friends got to try new activities, including archery and zip-lining, all of which were documented. The group posed in front of lush greenery, mountains, and a lake as they reconnected with nature.

The children boarded a private airplane and flew “Kim Air” to the party destination.

She wrote in the caption, “CAMP NORTH was magic! Thank you @kimkardashian for giving Maxwell the time of her life and takin’ care of my little lady on her first “camp sleep away” trip! I’m comin’ next time! 💚.”

North’s mom, Kim Kardashian, liked the photo.

Jessica Simpson praises her daughter Maxwell’s best friend, North West

Jessica Simpson revealed to Us Magazine in April that her daughter had a very famous best friend. She said about her daughter, “One of Maxwell’s best friends is North.”

Jessica seemed quite impressed by North and believed the celebrity offspring would transform the world. She continued about North, “She is amazing. She is a great kid, and she will be a part of a change in this world.”

Jessica explained that North and Maxwell were neighbors who played on the same basketball team, coached by her husband, former NFL player Eric Johnson.