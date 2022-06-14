Jesse Tyler Ferguson says Modern Family spinoff script is written and waiting to be picked up 

Jesse Tyler Ferguson reveals exciting Modern Family news. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Christopher Smith/AdMedia

Two years after the series finale of Modern Family, a script for a spinoff of the beloved show is complete. So says actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who got a chance to read the script.

According to Jesse, the script is “very good” and if a network wants to produce it, then a Modern Family spinoff could happen.

Modern Family was a widely popular ABC series that followed the Pritchett and Dunphy families as they navigated life’s problems. Modern Family ran from 2009 to 2020 and was critically acclaimed, especially in the early seasons, winning 20 Emmy Awards. The show starred Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Julie Bowen, Ed O’Neill, Sofia Vergara, Ty Burrell, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Rico Rodriguez, and Nolan Gould.

Last month, Jesse stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where he promoted his Broadway play Take Me Out. At the time, he said the Modern Family cast had moved on from the show after 11 years of hard work. It seems that Jesse changed his tune, possibly after reading the script for the spinoff.

Modern Family spinoff script complete, waiting for a network to pick it up

Fans who miss the Dunphy-Pritchett family may be in luck because a Modern Family spinoff script is written and waiting to be picked up by a tv network.

Entertainment Tonight caught up with Jesse, and he shared the exciting news. An interviewer asked Jesse whether or not a Modern Family spinoff was in the works and what the actor knew about the potential show. Jesse confirmed that a spinoff was potentially in the works and divulged that he had inside information.

Jesse acknowledged having read the script and revealed, “The script’s out there, and it’s very good.”

Jesse seemed hopeful about the possibility of a Modern Family reprisal and said, “So, you know, who knows? If someone wants to produce it, maybe.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jesse Tyler Ferguson talks about Modern Family on Watch What Happens Live

Jesse was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen with Take Me Out co-star Jesse Williams. Andy tried to get some tea about the beloved ABC show, and Jesse was willing to indulge him.

Jesse revealed that there is a Modern Family text thread and that Eric Stonestreet is the most active texter. He continued that Ed O’Neill was the least active texter in the chat and took a couple of days to respond. He also shared that Ty Burrell is the actor who caused him to break character most often on set.

Andy then asked about a potential spinoff featuring Mitchell Pritchett and Cam Tucker, with the couple returning to Cam’s native Missouri. Jesse confirmed discussions, but the network put the kibosh on spinoff talks. Jesse laughed about the tea he spilled, “That’s the first time I’ve ever said that!”

Andy pressed for more information about the network spinoff discussion, and Jesse said, “We had been on for 11 years. I think they were ready to move in a different direction.”