Ariel Winter gets cheeky in tight spandex while packing PDA with boyfriend Luke Benward

Ariel Winter poses in spandex. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FSadou/AdMedia

Ariel Winter celebrated the birthday of her boyfriend, Luke Benward, with some loving photos of the two. Ariel put on a cheeky display in the spandex photos as she celebrated outdoor activities with her boyfriend.

Ariel often posts pictures with her Disney actor boyfriend.

Ariel and Luke began dating in 2019 after the actress broke up with fellow Modern Family actor Levi Meaden. Before Ariel and Luke got together, she dated Levi for three years while Luke dated Olivia Holt.

The two have seemed inseparable on social media since they began dating three years ago.

Ariel Winter celebrates her boyfriend in spandex

Former Modern Family star Ariel Winter shared loving photos with her long-term boyfriend. Ariel wore spandex and showed off her fit figure in the photos. She was sure to tag the birthday boy in the shots.

She and Levi engaged in various activities like four-wheeling and hiking in the adorable photos. Large balloons said the number 27 to signify the milestone in Luke’s life.

She wrote in the caption, ”Happy birthday my love! 27 looks good on you You are such a wonderful man and I am beyond grateful we get to do life together. So excited for this new chapter with you poots Thank you for being the extra special man + dog dad you are. We love you more than you know! 🎶lucky to be in love with my best friend🎶@labenward.”

At the time of this article, the sweet photos received more than 195,000 likes.

Ariel Winter announces new role

Ariel played Alex Dunphy on the wildly successful ABC sitcom Modern Family.

Modern Family came to an end in 2020 after a successful 11 Seasons on the air, during which the show received numerous accolades.

Now, Ariel is trying her hand at an NBC show called Hungry, and she replaced the role of Demi Lovato. Demi was attached to the project for quite some time before the announcement of Ariel’s takeover in March.

She wrote, “I am SO EXCITED to join the ‘Hungry’ fam I love this show and everyone involved so I couldn’t be happier or more ready to get to work. Guess you could say I’m hungry lol. (Cringe) puns aside, I want to say a special thank you to the beyond lovely @jeffgreenbergcd for championing me and giving me the opportunity to be included in something special once again.”

Ariel extended her gratitude to the people who helped make her role possible. She said, ”Thank you Jeff & Allen, the whole Hungry team, @nbc, and my team. I’m just filled with gratitude #nbc #show #hungry #comedy#deadline #gershagency.”

Ariel’s television sister, Sarah Hyland, is also scheduled to star in a TV show. The actress, who played Hayley Dunphy, is set to star in the pilot of the TV adaptation of Pitch Perfect.

The Dunphy girls are all grown up and branching out to new things.