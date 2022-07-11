Jennifer Lopez opens up about terrifying panic attack that left her unable to move 

Jennifer Lopez details past mental health struggles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Brent Perniac/AdMedia

Jennifer Lopez is on top of the world, winning awards, topping music charts, and starring in romantic comedies. But there was a time when the Bronx native struggled with burning the candle at both ends.

She opened up about anxiety attacks induced by overworking and poor self-care.

Now, the singer knows the importance of self-care and shares tips with her fans, including how she got her life under control following a stress-induced panic attack.

Jennifer Lopez discusses panic attacks, the road to recovery

The New York Post reported J Lo’s recent share, which she posted in her On the JLo newsletter.

Jennifer explained that she worked very hard and slept very little, wreaking havoc on her day-to-day life. She revealed, “There was a time in my life where I used to sleep 3 to 5 hours a night. I’d be on set all day and in the studio all night, and doing junkets and filming videos on the weekends.”

Jennifer continued, “I was in my late 20s, and I thought I was invincible. All the work and the stress it brought with it, coupled with not enough sleep to recuperate mentally, caught up with me.”

She shared she “went from feeling totally normal to thinking about what I needed to do that day, and all of a sudden, I felt as if I couldn’t move.”

She continued, “My security guard on set came in and picked me up and drove me to the doctor. By the time I got there, I could at least speak again, and I was so terrified I thought I was losing my mind. I asked the doctor if I was going crazy. He said, ‘No, you’re not crazy. You need sleep.’”

She said about her panic attack, “I was completely frozen,” and said of her panic attack’s origin, “Now I know it was a classic panic attack brought on by exhaustion, but I had never even heard the term at the time.”

The incident caused J Lo to change her life. She said, “I realized how serious the consequences could be of ignoring what my body and mind needed to be healthy — and that’s where my journey to wellness began.”

Jennifer Lopez called the ‘muse of a lifetime’ by Italian designer Donatella Versace

Jennifer Lopez is a triple-threat actor, singer, and dancer, but she has one more job title to add to the list: muse.

Italian designer Donatella Versace made the designation when she appeared on a Netflix special starring the Puerto Rican beauty. Donatella shared that she was watching the Netflix special, Halftime, which detailed J Lo’s halftime performance with Colombian sensation Shakira.

Donatella shared a photo of Jennifer in a Versace ensemble and wrote, “I am proud that Versace has been a part of your career since the very beginning. You are, and have always been, my inspiration as the Versace muse of a lifetime.”