Jennifer Lopez in bra and daisy dukes arches back for soaking wet splash

Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram page for the second time this week to share a sensual shot of herself getting wet in daisy dukes and a bra. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BillyBennight/Admedia

Jennifer Lopez was at it again, sharing another sensual snap to her Instagram page for her millions of followers to drool over.

Jennifer got her social media feed hot and steamy as she reminded fans of her sizzling photo session last summer. The throwback was a shot from when she posed in a crystal-encrusted bra and daisy dukes to promote her new single, Cambia El Paso.

Jennifer posed in a crystal bra and daisy dukes for soaking wet photo session

This week, the performer already spiced up the web with a jaw-dropping video clip of herself clad in various booty-baring, bust-popping bikinis. Jennifer ensured that she stayed on the top of everyone’s mind as she casually dropped a second fiery pic hidden sneakily in her Instagram Stories.

Jennifer could be seen as the main backdrop of the photo as her hit song played around her, looking ravishingly gorgeous as she got soaking wet in some ocean waves.

The singer’s flat abs, rippled leg muscles, and sexy neck were on full view as she tossed back her head to let her sea-swept tresses hang down over her back to her butt, which popped off the screen in the figure-hugging denim shorts-shorts that cropped off just below her thighs.

A jewel-encrusted bra top cupped her bust area, with even the shoulder straps plastered in the shiny baubles for a truly mesmerizing overall look.

Pic credit: @jlo/Instagram

J. Lo. revealed how she stays in such good shape

As Jennifer continues to defy age, somehow managing to look as good, if not better, than she did in her earlier days in the industry, the singer’s trainer opened up a few years ago about how Jen keeps her figure looking so good.

Speaking with Us Weekly, trainer Dodd Romero shared that the Wedding Planner actress switched to super clean eating habits, focusing on consuming vegetables, proteins, moderate carbs, and drinking lots of water.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“She drinks a minimum of seven glasses a day,” Dodd said, adding that she puts in a splash of fresh lemon to add some metabolizing power.

“[She] stays away from processed foods and gets her nutrients from whole sources,” he said, explaining that Jennifer works hard to keep her diet nutrient-packed by eating egg whites, fish, chicken, turkey, and a small handful of nuts daily.