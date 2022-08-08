Jennifer Lopez is all smiles after return to Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez returns to Los Angeles after marrying her on-again-off-again love, Ben Affleck. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Jennifer Lopez was all smiles this weekend after returning to Los Angeles following a surprise wedding to Ben Affleck.

Paparazzi caught JLo in a chipper mood as she flashed her teeth in delight while exiting a vehicle. The sighting came after a romantic honeymoon for newlyweds Ben and Jen.

She wore her signature aviator sunglasses with a light shade in sunny Los Angeles. Jennifer’s light brown hair blew in the wind as her natural tresses fell past her shoulders.

The Bronx native kept it casual in loose-fitting, light-colored clothing, including an oversized white t-shirt with long sleeves and a crew neck. JLo rocked a crop top, adding a hint of skin to the comfortable look.

Jennifer sported white cargo pants with contrast stitching. She paired the pants with brown and cream Air Force 1 sneakers.

She prominently displayed a Christian Dior bag, showing fans that even while casual, she rocks designer. Her husband wasn’t far behind; photographers also caught the love bird having a PDA moment with a kiss.

Pic credit: LESE/RMLA / BACKGRID

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in wed Las Vegas

Ben and JLo eloped in Las Vegas with a quick ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel on July 16, following an April engagement.

The triple threat shared details of the Vegas wedding with fans in her OnTheJLo newsletter.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She wrote, “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

She continued, “With the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. But in the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck honeymoon in Paris

Following the unexpected ceremony, Ben and Jen jetted away to the city of love, Paris.

Ben has three children, and Jennifer has twins, making five children between the two. The pair brought three of those kids on the honeymoon: Jennifer’s daughter Emme and Ben’s daughters Violet and Seraphina came along for the ride.

The two managed to enjoy some alone time, however.

Paparazzi caught the newlyweds holding hands while dressed to the nines. Jen wore a dark-colored suit with a brown tie, while Jennifer sported a bright red maxi dress.