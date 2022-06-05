Jennifer Lopez enjoys a Sunday bubble bath, preaches self-care

Jennifer Lopez bath time. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Jennifer Lopez is receiving a career award tonight, but that didn’t prevent her from a bathtime share. The 52-year-old singer posted photos from a bubble bath, and she said that she always makes time for self-care.

Jennifer will receive a Generation Award at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards tonight for her work over decades.

Jennifer knows that the only way she will be able to continue to work and receive awards is if she takes time out of the day for herself. J Lo did just that, but she managed to document her bath and use a phone simultaneously.

Jennifer Lopez preaches self-care from a bubble bath

Jennifer Lopez shared an intimate look at her bathtime ritual on social media for her 211 million Instagram followers.

Jennifer was completely nude, as people in the bath often are, and she held her iPhone above the water. She made sure to flash her engagement ring from Ben Affleck during her bathtime poses.

She wore her signature large hoop earrings and a small necklace. Her honey brown hair was clipped behind her head with pieces of her bangs framing her face.

She wrote in the caption, “Happiness is a long hot bubble bath (even if you have to take a quick call!) See you later @MTV!!!! #SelfCareSunday #MorningBath.”

J Lo stared intently at her phone, clutched in her white-manicured hands, and pursed her lips slightly, showing a hint of her teeth.

Her comments section was full of appreciation for her photos and the message she conveyed.

Jennifer Lopez receives the Generation Award tonight

Jennifer Lopez continues to win awards for her lengthy career. Jennifer received an icon award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March, with Ben Affleck watching from the front row.

The singer, actress, and dancer will receive a Generation Award at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Previous recipients of the award include Tom Cruise, Will Smith, Scarlett Johansson, Sandra Bullock, Reese Witherspoon, and Jim Carrey.

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards will be hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, who had some words of her own about the triple threat from the Bronx. Vanessa gushed to ET, “She’s such an icon, and she just keeps on going. I don’t know anyone who works harder than she does. And I just really admire her workforce, but also just her and what she is to the world. I adore her.”

Vanessa continued, “She doesn’t really shy away from who she is. She lets it really all shine. And she does so in a way that’s exciting and graceful.”

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards air tonight on MTV at 8:00 p.m. ET.