Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck not moving into $55 million Bel-Air home after deal falls through

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck not moving into Bel-Air mansion after deal falls through. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Paul Smith / Featureflash

It looks like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are still on the hunt for their dream home.

It was previously reported that the couple were waiting for the deal to be sealed on a $55 million Bel-Air home. However, the deal fell through.

The news comes after Jennifer announced her engagement to Ben.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck won’t be moving into $55 million Bel-Air mansion

Jennifer and Ben were in escrow for a $55 million mansion, TMZ reported last month.

The mansion has 10 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, a guesthouse, a gym, and a seven-car garage. It sits on 1.2 acres across the street from Bel-Air Country Club. It was listed for $65 million, so Jennifer and Ben were getting it for $10 million less than the sale price.

However, TMZ has now reported that the deal fell through and Jen and Ben won’t be moving into the mansion, after all.

It is presumed that Jen and Ben pulled out of the deal during the inspection period, as there may have been something they didn’t like.

The couple hasn’t given up, though. They were checking out estates in Beverly Hills and Bel-Air—valued at $64 million and $72 million—over the weekend.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently became engaged

TMZ was also the first to break the news that Jennifer and Ben may be engaged, which was officially confirmed by Jennifer online.

Jennifer was spotted furniture shopping with her daughter, Emme, and the green rock on her ring finger was hard to miss.

Jennifer took to Instagram to announce that she had big news to share and that fans should join her website, OnTheJlo.com, to hear the details.

This marks the fourth marriage for Jennifer and the second marriage for Ben. Jennifer was previously married to actor Ojani Noa, dancer Cris Judd, and singer Marc Anthony, while Ben was married to Jennifer Garner.

This is the second time that Ben and Jennifer are engaged. The first time was in the early 2000s when he proposed with a pink diamond ring.

Jennifer Lopez gushes about Ben Affleck

Jennifer opened up to People about her relationship in February. She said, “I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him. It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.”

She continued, “When you find somebody and you really, really love them and you get a second chance at that? That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing, and we don’t take it for granted.”