Jennifer Lopez: 5 interesting things to know

Jennifer Lopez is known today as a singer, actress, dancer and business woman. She recently starred in the movie, Marry Me, alongside Owen Wilson. Prior to that, she has starred in The Wedding Planner and Maid in Manhattan.

Her chart-topping hits, Love Don’t Cost a Thing and Jenny From the Block, will forever remain classics.

Despite the fact that Jennifer has been around for decades, there are still some things you may not know about her.

Keep reading for five interesting facts about Jennifer.

1. Jennifer Lopez is the reason we have Google Images

Google Images seems to be a staple these days. But, did you know that Jennifer is responsible for its creation?

In 2000, Jennifer wore the iconic green Versace dress to the GRAMMYs, and people wanted to see photos of it.

Former Google CEO and executive chairman Eric Schmidt said: “People wanted more than just text. This first became apparent after the 2000 Grammy Awards, where Jennifer Lopez wore a green dress that, well, caught the world’s attention. At the time, it was the most popular search query we had ever seen. But we had no surefire way of getting users exactly what they wanted: J­Lo wearing that dress. Google Image Search was born.”

2. Jennifer Lopez was a backup dancer for New Kids on the Block and Janet Jackson

Prior to becoming a worldwide sensation, Jennifer was a successful dancer. This may be no surprise, as she often shows off her dance moves during performances and in music videos.

In 1991, Jennifer actually performed as a background dancer for New Kids on the Block during their performance at the annual American Music Awards. In addition, she can be seen as a backup dancer in Janet Jackson’s music video for That’s the Way Love Goes which was released in 1993.

3. Jennifer Lopez had the number one album and number one movie at the same time

Jennifer Lopez wanted to become both an actress and a singer. She didn’t settle for one over the other. She is as well-known for starring in romantic comedies, as she is for her chart-topping hits.

In fact, she was the first person to have a number one movie and a number one album in the United States at the same time. This occurred in January 2001 when her rom-com The Wedding Planner opened up at number one at the box office, alongside her second studio album titled J.Lo. Since then, no one has managed to achieve that feat.

4. Jennifer Lopez completed the Nautica Malibu Triathlon

In 2008, Jennifer completed her first-ever triathlon in Malibu. The star finished the half-mile swim, 18-mile bike ride, and 4-mile run in 2 hours, 23 minutes, and 28 seconds — which is quite impressive.

She was cheered on by Marc Anthony and Matthew McConaughey, who also competed in the event.

5. Jennifer Lopez has released more than 20 fragrances

Jennifer joins the ranks of Paris Hilton and Britney Spears, two celebrities who have released many fragrances.

As of 2020, Jennifer has released more than 20 (including one fragrance for men). One of her most recent perfumes, Promise, was released in 2019. Its featured notes include Italian tangerine, pink berries, and nashi pear.