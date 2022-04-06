Paris Hilton slays in a sparkling gold mini dress

Paris Hilton slays in a gold mini dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Zumapress

Paris Hilton’s sparkle never dulls!

The heiress was a vision in gold in her latest photos.

The images come after Paris was seen on the GRAMMYs red carpet this past Sunday.

Paris Hilton stuns in gold mini dress

Paris took to Instagram to post four photos of herself in a gold mini dress.

In the first photo, Paris offered a side profile and gave the camera a sultry look.

The second photo offered a close-up of the heiress.

In the third photo, Paris is seen walking toward the camera.

In the fourth, she had her eyes closed while she smiled and held her hand up.

The dress had sparkling sequins and tiny gold beads hanging from it.

Paris is accessorized with a pair of simple diamond stud earrings.

She wore her hair in a high ponytail.

She captioned the photo, “‘We are all of us stars, and we deserve to twinkle.’ -Marilyn Monroe Don’t ever dull your shine!”

Paris Hilton raved about her relationship on the GRAMMYs red carpet

While appearing on the Grammy’s red carpet, Paris opened up about how life has been.

Paris said, “I’m so happy, I love being married… we’re just having the most wonderful time, the best honeymoon, most gorgeous wedding…”

“We can’t wait for the next steps in our life. This is the most adult relationship I’ve ever had,” she continued.

She admitted, “We’re looking to buy a house and starting a family, I can’t wait for the babies.”

Paris married venture capitalist Carter Reum in November 2021.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum’s relationship

Carter proposed to Paris in February 2021 on a private island while celebrating her 40th birthday, People reported.

Paris and Carter had a three-day wedding.

Their celebrations began at Paris’ grandfather’s private estate in Los Angeles.

Then, the couple threw a carnival-themed event at the Santa Monica Pier. It included typical carnival games and music by DJ Diplo. The following day, they held a black-tie dinner.

Their wedding was a star-studded affair, with many of Paris’ celebrity friends in attendance, including Demi Lovato and Kim Kardashian.

After their wedding, Paris, and Carter took off on a dream honeymoon. It was seven weeks long and included visits to Bora Bora, the Maldives, Anguilla, and more.

Paris Hilton stole the show at the GRAMMYs red carpet

Paris stunned on the GRAMMYs red carpet on Sunday.

She arrived in a sheer gown, which displayed plenty of skin.

The dress was complete with silver embellishments.