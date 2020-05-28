Jennifer Garner and Lena Dunham to front the 2020 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards in online ceremony

Actresses Jennifer Garner and Lena Dunham are set to front this year’s Scholastic Art & Writing Awards and will be congratulating the winners in an online ceremony.

They will be joined by former Glee star Chris Colfer.

The event typically takes place in New York’s world-famous Carnegie Hall, but this year it’s being moved to the somewhat less prestigious arena of the internet due to lockdown restrictions over the spread of COVID-19.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The ceremony has reached quite an impressive milestone as this is its 100th anniversary.

The Awards are the longest-running and the most prestigious scholarship and recognition program for young artists and writers in grades 7–12. They are supposed to serve as a launchpad for budding young artists and writers to get into scholarship programs and workshops.

It’s also an opportunity for young artists and writers to have their work displayed and published across the nation. However, the highest honor is the Gold Medal Portfolio Awards, which includes $10,000 scholarships.

Author Suzanne Collins will also join Garner and Dunham

The online event is run by the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers and will also feature Hunger Games author Suzanne Collins, along with several surprise guests.

As you might expect, there will be poetry readings from this year’s National Student Poets, and there will be showcasing of works chosen from approximately 320,000 submissions from students throughout the U.S.

Past winners have included Stephen King and Andy Warhol

Past winners of the prestigious prize have included the likes of Stephen King, Joyce Carol Oates, Zac Posen, and Andy Warhol.

You can watch the whole ceremony honoring the gold and silver medalists of 2020 from the comfort of your home online from 6 pm EST on June 4. Just follow this link.

Jennifer Garner found herself in the headlines earlier this year when her ex-husband Ben Affleck announced that divorcing the actress was the “biggest regret” of his life.

However, the 47-year-old Garner seems to have moved on and is currently dating businessman John Miller. They have been together for over a year now, and according to sources, they seem “extremely content and blissfully happy.”

Meanwhile, we can safely assume that Lena Dunham probably won’t be performing the same stunt on June 4 as she did a few years back when she posted a racy pic of herself posing topless onto her Instagram feed.