Jennifer Aniston presents her dad with Lifetime Achievement Award at Daytime Emmys

Jennifer Aniston presented her father John Aniston with the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s Daytime Emmys.

John, 88, is best known for playing the role of Victor Kiriakis on NBC’s Days of Our Lives, which he has portrayed since 1985.

Jennifer, 53, and her father previously had an estranged relationship but have since overcome their issues.

Presenting her father (who was not present) with the award in a pre-recorded video, Jennifer said: “It’s an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it’s also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor who also happens to be my dad.”

“John Aniston has been working in television consistently for over half a century. He started acting in 1962, garnering roles on all types of now-classic television programs like Combat!, Mission: Impossible, Kojak and later made many guest appearances on shows like Airwolf, Gilmore Girls, The West Wing, Star Trek: Voyager, Mad Men, the list goes on.”

“All while simultaneously appearing in nearly every soap opera imaginable. You name it, I’m sure he’s been on it.”

Speaking about Days of Our Lives, she added, “For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him the respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships, and thrilled millions of fans around the world.”

“His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement.”

Jennifer Aniston and her father’s previously estranged relationship

Jennifer and John’s issues began when she was nine-years-old after he and her late mother Nancy Dow divorced.

John left Nancy for another woman and didn’t keep in touch with Jennifer for a year after separating with her mother.

Speaking in 1999 about her father leaving their family, Jennifer told Rolling Stone: “My mom told me. I went to a birthday party, and when I came back, she said, ‘Your father’s not going to be around here for a little while.’ She didn’t say he was gone forever. I don’t know if I blocked it, but I just remember sitting there, crying, not understanding that he was gone.”

“I don’t know what I did later that night or the next day. I don’t remember anything other than it being odd that all of a sudden my father wasn’t there. And he was gone for a while.”

Explaing how they reconciled, she added, “[After] about a year. He just called one day and said, ‘Let’s go see The Fantastickes.’ So we had a little dinner and saw the show. After that, I started seeing him on weekends, and this new way of life just unfolded.”