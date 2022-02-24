Jenna Jameson released from the hospital with mystery illness but she still cannot walk

Jenna Jameson is released after two months in the hospital but cannot walk. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

It is a joyous day for Jenna Jameson, who is home after a lengthy stay at the hospital.

The former adult actress was finally released from the hospital after spending just shy of two months there.

Two months ago, Jenna was hospitalized with Guillain Barre Syndrome. Or so doctors thought. Now it seems that Jenna is not suffering from the rare autoimmune disorder.

Jenna is now resting at home, but she still cannot walk and is using a wheelchair. Doctors are still running tests, but the diagnosis is unclear.

Jenna and her husband Lior Bitton have shared updates via Instagram as the actress recovers.

Jenna Jameson was released from the hospital, still cannot walk

News of Jenna’s condition arose in January when her husband, Israeli businessman Lior Bitton, updated fans on the situation.

Lior revealed via Instagram that his 47-year-old wife was unable to walk in January. Lior provided fans with much-appreciated information about the former adult star’s well-being.

Lior said, “It was confirmed by the doctor after a second test and five rounds of IVIG. So, she does not have the Guillain-Barré. … We’ll keep you posted soon.”

Jenna is out of the hospital and resting at home, but she still can’t walk. She has posted to her Instagram story pictures of her legs, which have atrophied.

She revealed to her Instagram stories that she is in a wheelchair and wrote, “So I am still in a wheelchair, unfortunately, but I hope to be out of the wheelchair soon and walking, so say a little prayer.”

Jenna Jameson’s mystery illness was believed to be Guillain Barré Syndrome

Previous reports suggested that Jenna Jameson’s mysterious illness was Guillain Barré Syndrome. Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS) is a rare, autoimmune disorder where a person’s immune system damages the nerves and causes muscle weakness. Sometimes, GBS leads to paralysis.

Jenna took to Instagram and wrote, “Hey guys, first of all thank you for all the love and support through my DMs. I see each and every one of you, and I appreciate it. The doctors suspect Guillain-Barré syndrome and have started my IVIG treatment. I am in the hospital and will likely remain here until treatment is complete. I hope to be out of here soon.”

One month ago, the actress posted a picture from her hospital bed in Hawaii.

For the caption, Jenna wrote, “Thank you all for your well wishes… I’ll be out of here soon and back to life! Love you.”

The actress and her husband will keep fans updated as she hopes to transition out of her wheelchair.