Jeffree Star is trending on Twitter: YouTube makeup guru is helping people in coronavirus lockdown by sending cash!

YouTube star Jeffree Star has been trending today on Twitter under the hashtag #JeffreeStarApproved.

Hundreds of Jeffree Star’s fans have been responding to his call that he wants to help as many people as possible with cash assistance during the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus epidemic.

Jeffree Star announced that he wanted to help people in need

Jeffree Star took to Twitter earlier today to ask his social media followers to send him a request about their cash needs. Star said that he would respond to as many people as possible if they sent him their Cash App details with the hashtag #JeffreeStarApproved.

After making the announcement, Star, 34, responded to several cash requests by fans. The tweets included requests for cash to pay rent and medical bills. Some of the requests came from people who said they had been laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In one case, he sent $250 to a Pre-K teacher who said they were out of work.

“I really want to help more people in need today! Drop your cash app below w hashtag #JeffreeStarApproved – I’m going to help as many people as I can until I hit the limit.”

I really want to help more people in need today! ⭐ Drop your cash app below w hashtag #JeffreeStarApproved – I'm going to help as many people as I can until I hit the limit — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) March 21, 2020

Just sent you $250 💖 https://t.co/c10K4Q5Axv — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) March 21, 2020

After responding to several requests, Star hit the daily limit of cash he could send through Cash App. So he sent a request to Cash App to verify his account so that he can raise his daily limit and send money to more people.

Cash App Support responded minutes later, saying that they had increased his limit.

Hi @CashApp, I'd love it if you could verify my account so I can raise the daily limit of $ I can SEND. Just hit the limit after sending to 20 + people! Thank you so much! #JeffreeStarApproved — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) March 21, 2020

We're on it – we've upped your limits and you should be good to go. Feel free to reach out should anything else come up. https://t.co/0DVL0IHZTQ — Cash App Support (@CashSupport) March 21, 2020

He then announced to his followers that Cash App had verified his account. The first beneficiary after that was a fan who identified as Brittany Martin.

He was able to respond to a lot of people who needed urgent cash assistance.

omg this breaks my heart!! I hope this helps! Praying for good health for your baby https://t.co/GBaFdPH7NR — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) March 21, 2020

My son recently had to have surgery for a congenital diaphragm hernia. It was so sudden and so scary. My cars transmission just went out. Life has been really testing us. I can’t hardly afford formula. Anything helps. @JeffreeStar #JeffreeStarApproved This is Charlie pic.twitter.com/FfRzMs8C9e — Kyra Narelle Martin (@sincerlykiwi) March 21, 2020

But he later tweeted that he’d once again hit his daily limit on the Cash App but promised that he would be doing more tomorrow.

Love you guys so much! I've reached my daily limit of $ I can send but I will be doing this a lot during these dark and crazy times. Tomorrow I will be doing something even bigger! — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) March 21, 2020

Jeffree Star just got Botox for the first time

The latest incident comes after the YouTube star shared a video with fans titled “Never Leaving My House Again…”

He revealed in the video that he got Botox for the first time just before California went on full lockdown as part of the state’s measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video posted on March 20, Star explained he decided to post the video after the city went on full lockdown and he could not leave home. He expressed the hope that the video would provide some distraction for fans who have been forced to stay at home as a result of the lockdown.

The video shows him getting Botox at his doctor’s.

“Because the world’s ending, let’s get Botox for the first time.”

Star then teased a new palette that was scheduled for release next month. But it is uncertain that the release would still be possible amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest news comes after WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak to be a global pandemic.

Some of the other celebs who have been making generous donations to help fight the pandemic include Rihanna, who just donated $5 million to coronavirus relief through her Clara Lionel Foundation, as well as several NBA players, including Rudy Gobert and Zion Williamson.

Jon Bon Jovi has also been helping “in-need” members of his community through his JBJ Soul Kitchen Community Restaurant.