Jason Davis death: Recess voice actor passes away aged 35 after addiction struggles

Disney voice actor Jason Davis, who was best known as the voice of Mikey Bloomberg on Recess, tragically died on Sunday, February 16.

Davis was 35-years old.

It is unclear at this stage what was the cause of death, but the troubled star has been open about his struggles with addiction for many years.

Jason was the grandson of billionaire mogul and former 20th Century Fox owner Marvin Davis and philanthropist Barbara Davis.

Family spoke of Davis’s “zest for life.”

Jason’s mother, winemaker Nancy Davis Rickel, provided a statement to The Hollywood Reporter confirming the tragic news. She said: “I am so heartbroken to share the saddest news of my life that my son Jason Davis passed away this morning in Los Angeles.”

“Jason had a true heart of gold with such a zest for life. He was such a caring soul to everybody who ever knew him. He loved his friends and his family, above all else. We ask for privacy as we take time to grieve this most devastating loss.”

In recent years he had been open about his struggles with addiction.

Davis appeared on Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew in 2010. At the time, he was suffering from addictions to heroin, Xanax, and OxyContin.

During the reunion show, he claimed to have relapsed twice. However, since then, he had allegedly been working hard on his recovery and was thought to be currently sober.

Jason had a run-in with the law in 2011 when he was arrested in Newport Beach, CA, and charged with possession of heroin and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Charges were dropped when he agreed to take part in a drug diversion program.

Jason Davis had founded an addiction charity

He recently co-founded a charity called Cure Addiction Now and was heavily involved in the day to day running of the organization. The charity focuses on finding new therapies to combat the cycle of substance abuse in the hope of permanently curing addicts.

The Hollywood star who was known to many of his fans by the nickname Gummi Bear voiced Mikey Bloomberg in Recess during the show’s popular six-season run from 1997 to 2001.

He also made appearances as a child actor in Dave’s World and Roseanne.

More recently he appeared on television in He Don’t Got Game and The Bathroom Diaries.

He is survived by his parents and four siblings.

Rest in peace, Jason.

Jason’s death came shortly after the untimely death of actor Harry Hains last month, the American Horror Story actor was only 27-years-old and reportedly also struggled with addiction.

The music world also had to deal last month with the death of 21-year-old Lexii Alijai, who died from a mix of fentanyl and ethanol.