Actor Harry Hains dead at 27: Mother says he died after a ‘struggle with mental illness and addiction’

Harry Hains, an Australian actor, musician, and model, who appeared in American Horror Story, died on Tuesday, January 7, at the age of 27.

His mother, actress Jane Badler, shared the sad news with her Instagram followers on Thursday. Badler did not reveal the cause of death but shared that Hains’ death came after a “struggle with mental illness and addiction.”

“On Jan 7 my beautiful son died. He was 27 and had the world at his feet. But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction.”

Badler said there would be a memorial service for Hains on Sunday, January 12, in Los Angeles.

People have been expressing their condolences on Twitter:

Who was Harry Hains?

Hains died a month after his 27th birthday. He was born in Melbourne, Australia, on December 4, 1992, according to his IMDb page.

Hains was previously a pre-med student in Australia. He abandoned his studies and moved to London and later New York City. He finally settled in Los Angeles and started a modeling career, while also taking up acting and music.

He is known for playing Noah in The OA. He also appeared in an episode of American Horror Story in 2015 and Sneaky Pete in 2019. He starred as Evan Jones in the romantic drama The Surface (2015).

His professional name as a musician was ANTIBOY. In a March 2019 interview with Boys By Girls, Hains described his ANTIBOY persona as a “gender fluid robot from the future, stuck in a virtual reality world that has been malfunctioning.”

“ANTIBOY represents the idea that all the things that we are taught to believe in are an illusion,” he explained. “The ideas of gender, sexuality, and race are social constructs.”

Hains identified as “gender fluid.”

“I know that I am born male but I don’t think I represent what it means to be a man. I believe we should be whatever we want,” he said.

He told Boys By Girls that he suffered phobias as a child and a sleeping disorder called Idiopathic Insomnia that caused him to start abusing sleeping pills when he was 12-13 years old.

Hains advocated for the LGBTQ+ community.

His mother, Badler, is also an actress. She appeared in several shows including, V, Falcon Crest, The Highwayman, Mission: Impossible series, and the Australian soap opera Neighbours.