Jasmine Davis accused of faking vaccine record before departing The Chi

Jasmine Davis is facing allegations she faked a vaccination card on the Showtime series, The Chi. Pic credit: @thejasminedavis/Instagram

Actress Jasmine Davis is facing allegations that she faked a vaccine record as she departs from the Showtime drama series The Chi.

Davis announced her departure from The Chi in April just ahead of the fifth series of the gritty drama based around the residents of a tough neighborhood in Chicago’s Southside. Davis, who is transgender, played salon owner Imani.

Jasmine Davis was investigated for handing faked vaccination card

It hasn’t been clear why exactly the actress left the show, but reports have now emerged claiming that Davis may have submitted a fake vaccine card to the show’s producers. And this is allegedly the reason Davis called it quits.

Page Six reported they spoke to a show insider who claimed producers at 20th Television launched an investigation after learning Davis had handed in a false vaccination record. This had followed a request for a vaccine exemption.

The insider told the outlet: “Jasmine asked for a vaccination exemption when she submitted a vaccination card for the prior season. This triggered an investigation and Jasmine then quit the show.”

For her part, Jasmine announced on Twitter last week that she left because of a “toxic environment” at the show. She made the comments while responding to a fan who told the actress that her character on The Chi would be missed.

Pic credit: @TheJasmineDavis/Twitter

A couple of days later, Jasmine took to Twitter, once again, to address the vaccination allegations after a tweeter said she had faked a vaccination card. She accused them of “slander” but also wrote: “This is my body my choice and no government gets to tell me what I can do with my body.”

Pic credit: @TheJasmineDavis/Twitter

Jasmine Davis accused The Chi of being dysfunctional

Jasmine also tweeted that she intends to do a series of interviews explaining her side of the story and accused the Showtime show of being “dark” and claimed it already had “a bad reputation of dysfunction.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @TheJasmineDavis/Twitter

Jasmine has also thanked her fans for their support, and claimed she was grateful for the opportunity to play Imani on The Chi.

She wrote: “Even more at peace with my decision I appreciate my fans all over the world [globe emoji] for supporting me through all the turmoils & traumas. I’m also grateful for the opportunity 2 play #Imani on #thechi I channeled my whole existence.”

Even more at peace with my decision I appreciate my fans all over the world 🌎 for supporting me through all the turmoils & traumas. I’m also grateful for the opportunity 2 play #Imani on #thechi I channeled my whole existence!!! I too shall get through this #jasminedavis 💫 pic.twitter.com/g1kgdnHppg — Jasmine Davis (@TheJasmineDavis) June 4, 2022

Davis isn’t the first The Chi actor to find themselves in hot water; in May 2019, Jason Mitchell was fired from the show after accusations of misconduct and sexual harassment.

Meanwhile, the fifth season of The Chi will be hitting our screens later this month, on June 24.

The Chi Season 5 premieres June 24 at 9/8c on Showtime.