Jared Padalecki ‘lucky to be alive’ after car accident, says Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles

Jensen Ackles revealed that his Supernatural co-star Jared Padalecki was “lucky to be alive” after recent car accident. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FSadou/AdMedia

Jared Padalecki’s absence from Creation Entertainment’s Supernatural Official Conventions this past Sunday did not go unnoticed, but fans weren’t sure why the star was missing until Jensen Ackles took the stage alone.

Jensen approached the audience in East Brunswick, New Jersey, by announcing, “I miss my buddy,” before going into more detail about Jared’s absence.

Jensen and Jared spoke the day before the convention. Jared sent his love to the fans at the convention and said that he was “sad” that he couldn’t be at the event.

Apparently, Jared was in a bad car accident which left him recovering at home and unable to attend the convention. Jensen was shocked that he wasn’t in the hospital but relieved that his co-star and TV brother was doing well.

Jared Padalecki recovering after bad car accident

Jared first noted his absence from the convention in New York on Thursday when he shared a short apology on Twitter for not being there.

Jensen explained further that “he was in a very bad car accident.” Jared was sitting in the passenger seat of the car and Jensen added that “he’s lucky to be alive.”

Pic credit: @jarpad/Twitter

According to Us Weekly, Jensen confirmed that there were no deaths due to the accident but that he was surprised that Jared was able to be recovering at home.

He said, “He’s at home recovering, which — the fact that he’s not even in the hospital right now is, like, blowing my mind because I saw the car.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The car’s airbags seemed to hurt Jared more than anything in the accident. Jensen added, “That airbag packs a punch. He’s like, ‘I feel like I went 12 rounds with Tyson.’ But he is doing OK, and he’s moving around. But yeah, [it was a] really, really bad car accident. Just keep him in your thoughts, send him some love if you get a chance on social, and he’ll be back with us soon.”

At the event, Jensen appeared to face time Jared and show his co-star the audience sending their love and cheering for a quick recovery.

The heartwarming display seems to prove to fans that the two stars truly are back on good terms after it was revealed last year that Jensen was working on a Supernatural prequel, The Winchesters, and Jared was not involved, only learning of the series from Twitter.

Jensen Ackles working on The Winchesters prequel

Jensen recently spoke with TVLine about the Supernatural spinoff series, The Winchesters. The story will follow Sam and Dean’s parents, John and Mary Winchester.

The potential spinoff is attempting to tell the “untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love but the entire world.”

The story starts when a young John Winchester returns home from Vietnam and begins to learn more about his father’s past, tipping him off to the hunters in the world. At the same time, Mary is considering quitting “the family business” as a hunter after losing someone, but another loss in the family changes things for her.

The new series does require a “massive fix,” as in the original Supernatural series, John didn’t know about supernatural beings, demons, and hunters until after Mary’s unfortunate death.

Although he wasn’t sure if it would work at first, Jensen and writer Robbie Thompson discussed taking the story and writing it in a similar style to Supernatural, creating a “crazier, wild” storyline.

Jensen’s wife, Daneel Ackles, will be narrating the series, and there are hopes that Jensen will direct.