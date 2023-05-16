Jane Fonda reveals the Hollywood director she turned down in the bedroom

Even at 85, Jane Fonda’s dashing good looks earn her the title of being a gorgeous actress, and Andy Cohen knows that much.

Jane appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday’s episode to promote Book Club: The Next Chapter along with Candice Bergan and Mary Steenburgen.

While on the show, Jane played Plead the Fifth, where stars are given three questions and can only “Plead the Fifth” and refuse to answer one question.

Of course, Andy wanted to know who all was Fonda Jane, and asked her, “Name one man in Hollywood who tried to pick you up once that you turned down.”

Jane answered almost immediately, “The French director Rene Clement.”

Of course, Andy had to know more about the experience, and Jane told him all the deets.

Jane Fonda details her experience with Rene Clement

Apparently, the director made a pass at Jone while they were working on the 1964 French mystery thriller Joy House.

Andy had to know, “Was it a sloppy pass?”

Dear reader, it was.

“Well, he wanted to go to bed with me because he said that the character had to have an orgasm in the movie and he needed to see what my orgasms were like, but he said it in French and I pretended like I didn’t understand,” Jane explained.

Andy thought that was an “amazing” and “perfect” response, and we have to agree. Why bother acknowledging what someone said when you can just pretend you have no idea what they asked?

We’re Fonda that one, Jane.

Jane Fonda, Candice Bergan, and Mary Steenburgen come together for Book Club: The Next Chapter

It doesn’t seem that Jane, Candice, or Mary plan on slowing down their careers any time soon — at least not for the Book Club universe.

And don’t worry, they’re bringing Diane Keaton along for the ride once again.

The three filmed The Next Chapter in Italy, which Bergan told ET’s Matt Cohen was “heaven.”

The trailer shows the three women’s experiences in Italy as they come together. The trailer promises humor, girl time, and a heartwarming story between friends.

Complete with gorgeous views, an amazing cast, and learning how to use smartphone technology, Book Club: The Next Chapter seems like the perfect film to kick off the summer.

A wedding for a woman in her 70s might be a bit unconventional, but we’re sure that’s no problem for Jane Fonda.

Book Club: The Next Chapter is now airing in theaters across the United States.