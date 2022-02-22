Jaida Benjamin: Family Reunion star found safe after disappearing over the weekend

Jaida Benjamin has been found. Pic credit: JoCinda Benjamin

Benjamin’s mother confirmed to Monsters and Critics that the 27-year-old actor was found safe on February 22.

Jaida Benjamin is one of the stars of the Netflix hit Family Reunion. Benjamin played the part of Kelly on the show.

Benjamin, 27, was last seen on February 19 at Tujunga Avenue and Ventura Boulevard in the Studio City section of Los Angeles. Benjamin’s mother and manager, JoCinda, confirmed in an email to Monsters and Critics that the actress was safe and was undergoing evaluation.

Missing posters for Benjamin described her as having black hair, black eyes, is 5-feet 3-inches tall, weighing 115 pounds and has locs in her hair.

All hands on deck when Jaida Benjamin went missing

The LAPD did not disclose any more information about Benjamin’s whereabouts during her disappearance but confirmed that foul play was not a factor, according to ABC Los Angeles. Benjamin’s aunt wrote on Twitter that the actress had been found and was reunited with her family.

Thank you for all the repost, Jaida has been reunited with the family!!! Thank you! pic.twitter.com/s83KLVa1tn — Jihan Johnston, M.Ed. (@Hiphopedtecdiva) February 22, 2022

CBS Los Angeles reports that Benjamin was found close to Ventura Boulevard and Colfax Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on February 22.

At the time of writing, Benjamin’s Instagram page has been set to private. Benjamin’s co-star in Devilreux, Vincent Ward said in a tweet publicizing her disappearance that the actress is bipolar and schizophrenic.

Yoòo if you're in Los Angeles and you see this young lady please call the number.. Jaida has played my daughter and Ive worked with her a number of times.. California friends and family, PLEASE SHARE!

Note: She's Bipolar + SchizophrenicSczephrenic…



Thank you pic.twitter.com/VWc6E0YQPo — Vincent M Ward (@vincentmward) February 20, 2022

Jaida Benjamin familiar face for fans of Family Reunion, Insecure and Criminal Minds

In addition to her appearance in Family Reunion, Benjamin has also appeared in episodes of Insecure and Criminal Minds as well as having an appearance in Demi Lovato’s music video, Cool for the Summer, in 2015.

According to Benjamin’s IMDb page, her latest project in the period horror movie Devilreux which is slated for release in 2022. On that profile, Benjamin is described as being a native of Charlotte, North Carolina. A separate bio described Benjamin as being “a fresh faced young lady” who “LOOKS VERY YOUNG” and is a “Lisa Bonet / Zoe Krazitz / Rihanna type.”

Benjamin said in a 2015 interview with Glambergirl Blog that she got started in the industry through participating in pageants as a youth.

From there, Benjamin said that she began booking commercials. Benjamin said that Scandal star Kerry Washington was her favorite actress. Benjamin added, “I feel like a lot of people get famous but on the inside they don’t feel good, so that ends up coming out, they end up getting into drugs, and they rely on people for confirmation. I feel the people who are healthy on the inside exude a different light.”