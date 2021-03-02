Jahmil French dead: Degrassi cast speak out

Co-workers and fans alike pay tribute to Jahmil French, who died aged 29. Pic credit: @jamilfrench/Twitter

Actor Jahmil French, best known for his role as Dave Turner in the hit teen drama series Degrassi: The Next Generation, has died at the age of 29.

Reports of French’s death first surfaced early Tuesday morning, although the cause of death is currently unknown.

Chisme Chica – the actor’s co-star on Netflix’s musical drama Soundtrack – confirmed the news via Twitter.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I can confirm my good friend, co-worker, and all-around inspiration, Jahmil French, passed away yesterday. Only posting because I see the story getting out there. I will have more to say about him later. Right now we’re all just processing this devastating news.”

Jahmil French’s co-stars are “still in shock”

Tributes have begun coming in from French’s co-workers, who are still processing the news.

Christine Prosperi, who played Imogen Moreno in Degrassi, tweeted, “My heart is so heavy… Truly one of a kind. Rest in Peace.”

In the tweet, she attached photos of her and French smiling together.

My heart is so heavy.. Truly one of a kind. Rest In Peace 🕊 pic.twitter.com/vW31v2U5BL — Cristine Prosperi (@CrisProsperi) March 2, 2021

Melinda Shankar, who stars as Alli Bhandari, also spoke out, as she wrote, “Bhandurner forever in my heart.”

Bhandurner forever in my heart. pic.twitter.com/aWLHzsGUkf — Melinda Shankar (@melindashankar) March 2, 2021

She added in a separate tweet, “So grateful for memories and deep convos with you, beautiful angel. Blessed that we got to be part of a big dysfunctional family together. Thank you for sharing your gift with the world. I just hope you knew how loved you were.”

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

So grateful for memories and deep convos with you, beautiful angel. Blessed that we got to be part of a big dysfunctional family together. Thank you for sharing your gift with the world. I just hope you knew how loved you were. pic.twitter.com/6upmYClo3r — Melinda Shankar (@melindashankar) March 2, 2021

Chloe Rose, AKA Katie Matlin in Degrassi, wrote, “Still in shock. Jahmil will be missed. He was an integral part of the Degrassi family and certainly a huge part of my Degrassi days. He always wanted to make people laugh and smile, a true joy to be around. Rest in Peace”

Still in shock. Jahmil will be missed. He was an integral part of the Degrassi family and certainly a huge part of my degrassi days. He always wanted to make people laugh and smile, a true joy to be around. Rest in Peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6RewkjcFa1 — Chloe Rose (@ChloeRose4) March 2, 2021

While Christina Milan, the actor’s Soundtrack co-star, left a comment under French’s last Instagram post saying, “You will be missed. Rest peacefully King.”

Fans pay homage to Jahmil French

Testimonials for the late actor have been pouring in from heartbroken fans on Twitter.

“Jahmil French was a star. Gone way too soon.” Wrote one fan, alongside a highlight from his role in Degrassi.

This was far and away Jahmil’s best scene on Degrassi. The empathy and emotion he brought to Dave’s character was incredible.



To see a young, Black male character have an arc that overcame homophobia and transphobia was so important.



Jahmil French was a star. Gone way too soon. https://t.co/huFeuYdnIh — James Alexander👨🏾‍💻 (@ScriptsByJames) March 2, 2021

“It was clear Jahmil had talent. An incredible talent gone too soon” another weighed in, reflecting on his work.

RIP Jahmil French. He was such a fantastic actor on Degrassi. Whether you liked Dave or not, it was clear Jahmil had talent. An incredible talent gone too soon. 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/KRRorgAYuS — Manny Maddness 💕(brandi) (@queenidnarb) March 2, 2021

Fans are “absolutely heartbroken” over the news of French’s passing.

Pic credit: @DanteEWalton/Twitter

French’s role in Degrassi: The Next Generation is fondly remembered. It saw him earn a Canadian Screen Award nomination for best performance in a children’s youth program or series at the first Canadian Screen Awards in 2013.

The actor’s most recent role was in the musical Nexflix series Soundtrack as Dante Mendoza.