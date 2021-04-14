Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barrett ‘happier than ever,’ hold hands on date night after Ellen appearance

Nessa Barrett and Jaden Hossler say they trying to have fun and that they’ve never been happier. Pic credit: @nessabarrett and @jadenhossler/Instagram

There’s a hot new celebrity couple in town, and it’s Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barrett, who have just admitted that they are happier than they’ve ever been before.

There have been rumors surrounding this pair ever since they seemed to get close after collaborating on their new single, La Di Die, but it seems a though it’s official.

This burgeoning relationship has caused quite the scandal in the TikTok world as Jaden (sometimes written as Jxdn) was supposed to be dating Mads Lewis, and Nessa was previously hooked up with Jaden’s pal Josh Richards.

Mads has spent the last few weeks cryptically suggesting that Nessa was stealing Jaden away from her, and yesterday she confirmed on the Call Her Daddy podcast that her ex admitted to her that he “liked” Nessa (see below for Mads stunning revelation).

Nessa Barrett and Jaden Hossler say they handled affair ‘respectfully’

Jaden and Nessa performed their track on Ellen on Monday night, and afterward, Hollywood Fix caught up with them when they were out having drinks. When asked how long they’d been official, Jaden responded with, “don’t know anything about that, but we’re just trying to enjoy ourselves.”

He then explained, “honestly, we feel like we handled this whole thing respectfully and privately” before adding, “some people like to go online, but I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and I just wish the best for everybody.”

As the pair then made a break to get away areporter asked Nessa if she was the happiest she’s ever been, and she responded with, “yeah.”

Nessa tweeted yesterday to point out that everybody doesn’t have the full story and “and probably never will because the truth hurts and it shouldn’t be online.” Jaden has so far stayed quiet online.

Pic credit: @nessaabarrett/Twitter

What did exes Josh Richards and Mads Lewis say about Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barrett’s affair?

For his part, Nessa’s ex, Josh Richards, recently admitted in an interview that he would be distraught if his best buddy, Jaden, got together with his ex-partner.

However, yesterday, Josh took to Twitter to reassure fans that he’s doing ok but that the last three weeks have been really hard for him. He also said he was going “to handle this offline” and that he has “no ill will towards anyone.”

Pic credit: @joshrichards/Twitter

A tearful Mads Lewis spoke candidly about her relationship with Jaden on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

This has been the biggest TikTok scandal since the TikTokalypse in the summer of 2020 when Chase Hudson, aka LilHuddy, was accused of kissing Nessa Barrett (yes, the very same) while he was dating Charli D’Amelio.

In what then became known as TikTokalypse, Hudson responded by accusing all the other TikTok stars, including Jaden and Josh Richards, of cheating on their partners.