Jack Schlossberg, JFK’s grandson, has the internet swooning with his good looks

Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of the late U.S. President John F. Kennedy, left many swooning over his good looks after he appeared with his mom, Caroline Kennedy.

The 27-year-old Schlossberg sparked excitement on social media after he appeared alongside his mother on Tuesday to show support for the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Schlossberg spoke in support of the former vice president and called on Millenials to vote for him.

After seeing Schlossberg on TV, many took to social media to post comments expressing admiration of the young man’s bewitching looks.

Many remarked that he takes after his late grandfather President John F. Kennedy in looks and that he is the spitting image of his late uncle John F. Kennedy Jr., who died in a plane crash in 1999 at the age of 38 years.

“Why has no one told me how insanely hot Jack Schlossberg is? Is he single? Asking for me,” one admiring Twitter user wrote.

“Someone get Jack Schlossberg my number,” another tweeted.

“Jack Schlossberg should marry me,” yet another admirer tweeted.

Who is Jack Schlossberg?

Jack Schlossberg (John Bouvier Kennedy Schlossberg) was born in New York City on January 19, 1993,

He is the youngest and only male child of Edwin Schlossberg and Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy.

Schlossberg, the only grandson of JFK, has two older sisters, Rose and Tatiana.

Jack graduated with a history degree (Japanese history) from Yale in 2015. He also attended Harvard Law School in 2017 and Harvard Business School in 2018.

After graduating from Yale in 2015, He lived in Japan with his mother, who was then the U.S. Ambassador to Japan (2013-2017). During the time, he worked for Japanese companies, including Rakuten, Inc, a Japanese e-commerce company.

He’s been an activist since his childhood. When he was in eighth grade in 2007, Schlossberg started the non-profit group, ReLight New York.

The organization was dedicated to raising awareness about environmental issues and provided energy-efficient light bulbs to low-income families.

He has also contributed articles on a wide variety of issues, including politics, to top new sites, such as The New York Times, The Washington Post, and Politico.

Radar Online reported back in July 2019 that Jack and long time girlfriend, Krissy Jones, split after she caught him cheating on her.

Krissy Jones is a co-founder of Sky Ting, a Yoga Studio, in New York.

According to Radar Online, the two started dating sometime after they met in 2017 through mutual friends.

Back in April 2019, some celebrity news sources reported rumors that Schlossberg had a crush on Kendall Jenner and that her mom, Kris Jenner, was interested in her daughter marrying into the Kennedy family.

Schlossberg is also an actor. He has appeared in multiple TV shows, including the Blue Bloods Season 8 finale (2018), according to his IMDb page.

Jack is active on social media. You can find him here on Twitter where he has more than 40,000 followers. You can also find him here on Instagram, where he has more than 60,000 followers.